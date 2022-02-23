Prosecutors charged Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, of Richmond Township, on Tuesday with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a Winona State University (WSU) student last Saturday. The homicide charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Anderson and a passenger in his vehicle reportedly told police they were on their way home after dinner with friends. He was driving the wrong way down Highway 61 — northbound in the southbound lanes, according to police and witness reports. At 12:43 a.m. on Feb. 19, one driver reported the wrong-way driver to police just moments before the crash, and another driver said he flashed his lights and honked at Anderson. Officers were en route, looking for the wrong way driver, but it was too late. At the intersection of highways 61 and 43, Anderson’s pickup truck collided with a northbound sedan carrying three young people.
One of those young people in the sedan, WSU student Hannah Gohman, 20, of Stevens Point, Wis., was critically injured in the crash. She was rushed to the hospital, but died shortly thereafter. The two other passengers suffered non-critical injuries, according to the State Patrol.
Anderson’s vehicle rolled, but he and a passenger were unhurt, according to the criminal complaint. Officers reported Anderson had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and he seemed disoriented and slow-moving and smelled strongly of alcohol. He reportedly told police he was unaware he was driving the wrong way. According to officers’ reports, Anderson and his passenger said he only had two drinks that night, and he reportedly refused a breath test, saying he “probably shouldn’t.”
After a warrant for a blood draw was issued, Anderson reportedly refused, and, according to the criminal complaint, he allegedly did not comply until six officers held him down and used pressure points to subdue him so a blood sample could be taken.
Anderson had his first appearance in front of District Court Judge Nancy Buytendorp on Tuesday and was released on a $10,000 bond subject to alcohol monitoring. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 2.
