One of the drivers in a fatal crash north of Fountain City on August 10 was ticketed with inattentive driving last week. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department officials alleged that Kaylee Jean Tiffany, 24, of Cochrane, looked down at her cell phone just before rear-ending a vehicle carrying Errol Doerr, 45, of Fountain City, and two passengers. The collision allegedly pushed Doerr’s vehicle into the oncoming lane of traffic, where it collided with a third vehicle in a crash that killed Doerr and severely injured his two passengers.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office ticketed Tiffany for inattentive driving, a traffic violation punishable by a fine under Wisconsin state law.
