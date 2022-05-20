by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council is expected to continue its discussion in late June about allowing public commentary at council meetings, according to City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman first suggested allowing public commentary in the summer of 2021. Many citizens have also asked the city to allow public commentary, with a petition even receiving over 180 signatures.
The council last discussed and passed allowing public commentary during the April 4, 2022, City Council meeting. They discussed when and how the council would take and listen to comments, including allowing comments via Zoom for citizens who would be unable to show up in person. They also discussed how citizens could apply to make a comment, allowing for the council to control the flow of meetings.
City staff have been working on public commentary drafts for the council to discuss, but with a special primary election on May 24, Mohan’s office has been busy with election matters.
Most council members supported the idea of allowing public commentary during previous discussions, but voiced their concern about addressing potentially disruptive comments. Ultimately, the mayor would have control of the discussion to help alleviate some of the issues of public commentary, essentially becoming a moderator.
As the City Council continues to discuss public commentary policy and procedure, the council is expected to vote on whether to allow public commentary at future meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.