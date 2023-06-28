Altura celebrates new veterans' memorial

by CHRIS ROGERS
Over 200 people gathered last Saturday for the dedication of Altura Memorial Park, a new veterans’ monument occupying a prominent spot along Highway 248 on the north edge of Altura.
“The memorial here today will be a lasting tribute to the men and women who have served our country, and it will serve as a testament to our deep appreciation for their service and sacrifice,” Altura Mayor John Mask said. “It will also be a place of comfort and solace for the family and friends of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Mask thanked the many local donors who made the memorial possible, including generous support from the Ronald and Joyce Wanek Foundation. Ron Wanek is the founder and chairman of Ashley Furniture. Wanek spent part of his childhood on a farm outside Altura and credited local veterans-turned-teachers and the Simon family’s turkey business with inspiring him.
With an array of flags and granite markers, the memorial pays tribute to local veterans who served, honors each branch of the military, and commemorates the numerous wars and conflicts in which U.S. service members have fought. It also recognizes Altura EMTs and firefighters. Like the recent veterans memorial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona that Wanek helped fund, the Altura monument seeks to recount why past wars were fought. The Altura park includes plaques noting the villains of U.S. wars and conflicts, listing enemy leaders and atrocities.
“From the founding of our nation to our most recent military expeditions, we owe much and there is a lot to learn and remember,” Wanek said. “We must never forget to remember and honor all those that this memorial is all about.”
For Wanek, the memorial was also a way to give back to a place that shaped him as a boy. “Growing up in Altura, we had great mentors. Almost all of my teachers were World War II veterans, young, cocky, prideful,” he recalled. The monument’s central stone also pays homage to the Simon family’s Rex Turkeys business — a group of turkey farms and a large turkey plant that was a major economic driver in Altura for decades before closing in 1996.
Wanek’s parents worked at the turkey plant, and he said the Simons’ work ethic and business model influenced his approach to the furniture industry. “[The Simons] worked very hard, and they built this totally integrated business of raising turkeys, processing turkeys, marketing turkeys. They did everything from the hatching of the eggs to the growing of the birds — everything,” Wanek said. At Ashley, he added, “We do it all, like Rex Turkeys did.”
State Sen. Steve Drazkowski and Rep. Steve Jacob praised the community’s effort to raise funds for the monument. Paraphrasing John F. Kennedy, Drazkowski drew a parallel between that public-spirited, can-do attitude and soldiers’ sacrifices to ensure America’s freedom. “And [that sacrifice for freedom] is done and achieved from the ability to bring up and well up within us the idea of, not what is government going to do for us, but what can we do to build our communities? What can we do to build our government? What can we do to build our future and what can we do to build our freedom that the people before us that were here established and preserved?” Drazkowski said.
Jacob said, “The Waneks, thank you for what you’ve done — the committee that formed to put this together, the Zabel family that contributed the property. It is no surprise to me that this came out of this community. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
“It’s humbling to have been a part of building something really special here in Altura and that is truly meaningful and will stand the test of time and serve as a testament to those sacrifices for many generations to come …” Mask said.
