by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrested an Altura man on two charges of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a minor victim on multiple occasions dating back to 2015.
On August 22, at 3:16 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Ramiro Silva Barajas, 53, of Altura, at a residence in Altura on two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after deputies investigated recent reports of Barajas raping a minor with whom he had a significant relationship. According to the complaint, Silva allegedly last sexually assaulted the victim on August 17, and the victim alleged during a forensic interview that Barajas had been sexually assaulting them multiple times a year since 2015. Silva reportedly denied the allegations. The case is under investigation, deputies said.
Silva potentially faces up to 60 years in prison and $80,000 in fines. Silva is currently being held at Houston County Jail, and a judge has set his bond with conditions at $25,000. Silva has a court hearing on September 1 in Winona County.
