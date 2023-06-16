by ALEXANDRA RETTER
One era of the Altura Intermediate School came to a conclusion at the end of the 2022-2023 school year with the school’s closure. Now, another is beginning. The city of Altura and Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) earlier this year approved a purchase agreement for the city to buy the property.
Altura Mayor John Mask said the city signed the purchase agreement and expects to close on the sale next month. According to L-A School Board records, the board unanimously approved last month the purchase agreement to sell the property to the city at a price of $67,500. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to acquire the building so we can continue to find ways to allow it to add value to the community and to so many people who found value in it for so long,” he said. The district was not immediately available for comment.
Mask said part of the reason the city wanted to acquire the property was so it could keep the park space and fields for youth sports teams near the school open for community members. The city would like to retain the park as it is today, he said. With the school building itself, the city has heard from community members, such as business owners, interested in using the space, he said.
The city will offer opportunities for the public to bring forward their ideas and business plans for the building, Mask said. Community members will be able to share their thoughts at a public forum with the City Council at a date that is still being determined, he said. The city’s aim is to be able to take action next year on whatever plan is ultimately approved. There will also be electronic options for community members to share their ideas with the city, he said, adding that those options will be posted in the city’s newsletter, on alturamn.ourlocalview.com and at local places in town, such as city hall and the post office. The city will consider the ideas and decide how to move forward with using the building, he said. “We are going to take our time in deciding exactly how we’re going to use that space,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.