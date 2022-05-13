by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Several Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (SMU) students and alumni said they are disappointed by the university’s decision to cut 11 majors, mostly in the arts or humanities, over the next several years. Those cuts mean SMU will also lay off 13 full-time faculty members.
SMU will cut actuarial science, art, English, history, human services, international business, music, music industry, Spanish, theater and theology. “We want to provide students with programs that are in demand, have a high potential for growth and that many want to pursue now,” SMU President Father James Burns said in a statement.
University leaders made the decision because of low enrollment in the majors, General Counsel Ann Merchlewitz said, with some having fewer than 20 students. The hope is to “right-size,” to be financially stable for years to come, she said. In the statement, university officials also cited the pandemic presenting challenges for higher education institutions over the past several years.
SMU will continue to offer liberal arts courses, Merchlewitz said. The cuts appear to signal a slight change in direction for the university, however. “We may be a little more focused on business, science, technology, but all still grounded in the liberal arts,” she said. She said having fewer majors and remaining majors with “high growth potential” would allow SMU to invest in those majors and students’ overall experience.
Students now in the majors or entering SMU in the 2022-2023 school year with interest in the majors will be able to complete their degrees, Merchlewitz said. About 140 students are now in the majors, and about 20 incoming freshman have expressed interest in them, she said. Full-time enrollment is at about 900 students total, she said.
Over the summer, faculty will determine how courses will be taught for students in the majors and communicate those plans with students, Merchlewitz said. The university gave impacted faculty either one or two year’s notice, she said.
“We want [students] to be assured they can return to Saint Mary’s and complete their majors, that at least for the year, they’ll have all the same faculty they’ve always had,” Merchlewitz said. She continued, “And we also acknowledge this is a stressful time for them, that there’s grief and mourning associated with these kinds of decisions.”
“I was pretty disappointed,” 2022 biology graduate and former Student Senate president Elijah Williams said. “It was a shock to me.”
“It was a bit devastating … It’s disappointing the university doesn’t see this as equal to other majors,” 2022 history and Spanish graduate Giselle Centeno said.
For rising senior history major Lindsay Stussy, all spring had been a waiting game for the announcement. She said students received an email from Burns in March saying the university would keep providing an uninterrupted learning experience while addressing economic concerns, so she warily anticipated all spring that there might be another announcement on the way from the university about its future. “It was exhausting not knowing what was going to happen, so it really made these last couple weeks of our semester really stressful on a lot of students and faculty,” she said.
That stress will continue now for students, the alum and student said. “I have a lot of friends who are in the arts … It’s a gut-wrenching feeling, knowing your university maybe doesn’t care about you or your program,” Williams said. He added, “And it’s tough to see as an alumni now. My friends who are still there… maybe they won’t have the support they truly need. That’s a huge concern for me.”
Stussy said her department decreased from three professors to one, so it is unclear what her courses will look like for next year. As some courses she would take outside her major are also in areas that SMU announced it will phase out over the next several years, she does not know what to expect with those courses, either. “I feel like I won’t get what I paid for,” she said.
Centeno is concerned for friends at SMU because their professors could leave next year to find new positions, she said. “I don’t know what to do except hope that those students and my friends at the university are going to be able to have a good experience, whether it’s their last year, second to last year at the university, being able to finish up without the fear of being isolated or not feeling welcomed because of their major,” she said.
The alum and student also expressed concerns for impacted faculty members. “I can’t imagine what they’re feeling right now, because it’s completely just horrifying how they’d treat them with such disregard and disrespect,” Stussy said. Stussy voiced worries about fewer professors needing to keep up with the usual amount of courses, while Centeno expressed concerns about fewer professors needing to take on more work advising students.
“It’s gut-wrenching seeing my professors have to worry about their livelihoods. They shouldn’t have to do that,” Williams said. He continued, “If there’s less faculty for students to talk to, there’s less help for the students to get, so now the professors who are there are being stretched even further than they already are.”
The cuts could also change the SMU atmosphere now and into the future, an alum and student said. Williams, who enjoyed attending friends’ recitals, plays and musicals at SMU, said potentially not having them as readily available on campus would be sad. “It’s going to be quiet,” he said.
“I think that when the faculty are forced to leave, the quality of education is going to decline, and admissions rates along with it,” Stussy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.