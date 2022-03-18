Winona Police Department Animal Control is looking for a black lab involved in a minor bite investigation at East Lake Park near the YMCA. On Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. a black lab bit a man at East Lake Park. The suspect dog was wearing an orange vest with pockets and walking with a white male approximately 20 years old, brown hair, approximately six feet tall.
Please call Animal Control at 507-457-6294 with any information.
