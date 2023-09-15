by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
On Monday, the Winona City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a proposed tax increment financing (TIF) plan for the 60 Main project, a prospective hotel-apartment complex located at the parking lot behind the Winona 7 Cinema.
TIF is a type of tax break that utilizes taxes on new property value that a development generates to help pay for the development. Taxes the developers would normally pay on the increased property value of the hotel-apartment complex would instead be used to pay off a portion of construction costs or related expenses. Once the TIF is decertified, the annual property taxes go back to local entities as usual.
On Thursday, August 14, the Winona Port Authority reviewed the possible $4.9 million TIF for 60 Main and approved it. The project site is currently worth $1 million, and development of the hotel-apartment complex is expected to be completed in 2026, raising the value to $10.6 million by 2028, according to the city’s TIF plan. The tax break for 60 Main is expected to generate up to $4.9 million over 26 years, ending in 2052, which would be used to finance site preparation costs. At the Port Authority meeting, Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin emphasized that city structures TIFs as pay-as-you-go, versus up-front bond financing, and that the developers are reimbursed as tax increments are generated.
The prospective 60 Main project would include a five-story hotel-apartment complex with 75 hotel rooms and 30 apartments and renovations to the former Jefferson Pub and Grill building into a restaurant and event space. Public reactions to this project have been mixed, with people concerned with losing the parking lot and wishing for more affordable housing. Others are more positive about the project and the amount of business the new building could bring downtown.
McMartin said the 2007 comprehensive plan identified the parcel as a location for mixed-use redevelopment which could include commercial and housing development. McMartin also said that due to the dense development area of 60 Main as well as the redevelopment of the former Jefferson building, there is a gap in financing that the city is looking to assist with due to those costs and challenges.
On September 18 at 6:30 p.m. the City Council will meet in the council chambers on the third floor of City Hall to review the 60 Main TIF. A public hearing on the subject will be available, and there will also be a regularly scheduled public comment session prior to the meeting at 6:10 p.m.
