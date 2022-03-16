Anova rebuilding after two fires

by CESAR SALAZAR
A devastating fire broke out in the early morning of Monday, March 7, at the Anova Furnishings factory in Winona. While there were no injuries or fatalities, the fire caused an extensive amount of damage to the building, and over 70 employees will be unable to return to work for the time being.
The Winona Fire Department (WFD) received a report of smoke coming out of a building on the 1100 Block of East Eighth Street at approximately 12:37 a.m. on March 7. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:45 a.m. First responders fought the blazing inferno for a couple of hours and had the fire under control at around 4:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but could possibly have been caused by an earlier fire that occurred in the same building two days previously. WFD was called at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, to the facility due to fire alarms going off. Firefighters found a fire burning in the attic of the building but were able to extinguish the fire quickly with only moderate damage to the area where the fire occurred.
“We’re fairly confident on what caused the first fire on Saturday,” the WFD Fire Chief Curt Bittle said, adding that the investigation into the cause was still ongoing. “It was accidental and that fire was extinguished relatively quickly. Due to fire damage caused Saturday, all the power and alarm systems [in the building] were shut down.”
Twenty-eight Winona firefighters were present at the scene with two fire engines and an aerial truck to tame the flames. WFD was also assisted by Goodview Fire and Rescue, the Winona Police Department, and the city of Winona Public Works.
The fire had consumed most of the building by the time WFD arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other buildings.
“It worked out,” Bittle said. “The fire could’ve been a whole lot worse, and we were dealt a lucky hand. We were pretty fortunate that we stopped it where we did.”
Firefighters remained on site to perform overhaul operations – a way to ensure that every last lick of flame is extinguished so that another fire wouldn’t break out.
“The fire department did an exceptional job,” Bittle said. “We stomped out any extension other than what we were faced with Monday morning. They did a nice job cutting that fire off.”
It’s unsure at this time if the first fire directly or indirectly caused the second fire. Anova CEO Eric Gilbert guesses that an ember from the fire from Saturday could be the cause.
“The impression I’ve been given from initial inspection by the fire department and the ATF, if I had to guess, is that the Monday morning fire was a follow-on, like an ember that was caught in the roof area from the fire that had started on Saturday,” Gilbert said.
The WFD has not released any further information in regards to the cause of the Monday fire at this time. Chief Bittle also believes that the fire could have been caused by an ember from the Saturday fire, considering the situation and circumstances.
“If I was to guess, we did have a significant fire on Saturday,” Bittle said. “We had some unique raining conditions which could’ve squashed any rekindle issues for 35 hours or so. It’s a long span to go to not have a rekindle, but the conditions were unique, so that could be a plausible explanation.”
The damage caused by the fire was enough to shut down Anova’s production in Winona. The factory will be shut down for at least three weeks to ensure that the integrity of the surrounding buildings is safe enough to occupy.
“Well, [the facility] is shut down this week, like it or not,” Gilbert said chuckling. “Our hope is that it’ll be two, three weeks… before we’ll have partial production up and running. It’s hard to know because we need structural engineering [experts] to come in and verify that certain walls can stand and other specialists to determine if certain pieces of machinery can run.”
Anova is unsure of the monetary value of the damage caused by the fire. “I’m hesitant to hazard a guess … I think it’s probably a seven-figure loss, but I don’t know,” Gilbert said.
Anova employees will be unable to return to work until production is back up and running but will continue to receive a steady paycheck until they can return.
“Our insurance policy covers business interruptions, so payroll is stable,” Gilbert said. “I want everybody who’s working for us back and excited. They’ll keep getting paid as long as it takes to get this thing back up and running. The most important thing to the team is keeping everybody together.”
Gilbert had future plans to expand Anova’s presence in Winona but they have been set back by the fire.
“I haven’t seen a lot of fires like this, but I’d say it did a lot of damage,” Gilbert said. “The insurance called it a large loss and moved it to their large loss division if that gives a sense of the scale. Our property consists of five buildings … we lost only one of those buildings. We’re very disappointed to lose it as we used it and needed it.”
The destroyed building was not directly involved with the production line but did account for maintenance, warehouse, command center, and storage portions of the facility. Anova is concerned about a neighboring building that housed the coating operations, as it is an essential part of their business.
“It’s a break in production … We have worked really hard and have gotten that lead time from 10 to 12 weeks at one point down to seven or nine, which was actually industry-leading,” Gilbert said. “This will push our lead times out, and even that depends on how quickly we can get back up and running. We were crushing it before this fire.”
Using the fire as a stepping stone, Gilbert hopes to go beyond what he had originally planned for Anova and further cement themselves as a Winona business.
“I could not be more excited to go back to Winona and move this facility forward to something better than it was before the fire,” Gilbert said. “We’re going to use this as an opportunity for growth and we are committed to continuing production in the region for as long as I could possibly imagine.”
The city’s Department of Community Development has reached out to offer assistance to the business. “We’re here to help in any way we can if they need our help,” McMartin said. Gilbert does not plan on using the aid but appreciates the gesture of the city wanting to help keep Anova in Winona.
“I have a very high degree of confidence that this will be covered fully by our insurance policy,” Gilbert said. “I haven’t really considered leaning on government assistance. Speed is the most important thing, so I don’t have time to wait and have conversations as I need fast support. If that comes from insurance, then I like our chances with that.”
