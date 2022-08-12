by CHRIS ROGERS
Thousands of residents cast ballots in last Tuesday’s primary election and narrowed the list of candidates that will compete in November to lead key pieces of Winona County government.
Winona County Auditor-Treasurer
Chelsi Wilbright - 3,478 votes
John Eger - 1,636 votes
Gabe Vargas - 1,539 votes
It was a big night on Tuesday for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer candidate Chelsi Wilbright, who more than doubled her opponents’ vote totals. In a close race to avoid elimination, John Eger beat out Gabe Vargas by less than 100 votes, meaning Eger and Wilbright will advance to the general election in November.
“I had a good feeling going in, but don’t let that go to my head,” Wilbright said of the results. “I’m glad it turned out the way it did, but I know I still have a good bit of work to do leading up to November to make sure I stay ahead.”
“I’m thrilled with how they turned out for me,” Eger said of voters. He added, “Chelsi is a very worthy opponent, and I’m looking forward to competing against her for this position.”
The auditor-treasurer is responsible for administering local elections — in conjunction with municipal clerks who run polling places — as well as collecting taxes, investing county funds, and managing the Winona County License Center, among other duties.
Wilbright currently works as a deputy auditor-treasurer in the department and has been stressing her knowledge of the department’s duties, from administering absentee balloting to calculating tax payments. Asked about what she’s looking forward to ahead of November, Wilbright said, “Definitely getting my qualifications out there and making sure people know who I am and that I’m qualified for the auditor-treasurer role.” She added, “I’ve worked in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office for the last couple years so I’m experienced in what the office does … I’m from Winona and I look forward to continuing to serve the people in Winona County.”
Eger is a former marketing professor and private sector salesperson and manager. He’s focused on his management experience, and how, as someone who isn’t currently a county employee, he would bring a fresh set of eyes. “The biggest is my experience,” Eger said of what he wants to tell voters. “I think it’s better than either of my opponents, and I’m really an outsider. I have a business background, and I think we’d be very well served in Winona County by having people of my background in leadership positions.”
Winona County Commissioner District Two
Dwayne Voegeli - 889 votes
Jerry Obieglo - 480 votes
Todd Frahm - 166 votes
In the race to represent far western Winona and Goodview on the County Board, there was also a clear frontrunner: Dwayne Voegeli. He received 58 percent of the vote to Jerry Obieglo’s 31 percent and Todd Frahm’s 11.
“To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect,” Voegeli said. “Ever since 2016, I think people’s normal expectations need to be tossed out the window. I am very grateful.” He continued, “I honestly thought it was going to be close because everything, unfortunately, is so partisan lately. I was surprised.” He added of Obieglo and Frahm that “District Two would be well represented by any of us.”
“I’ve got to just get 400 more votes to catch up there, but I think a lot of people were on vacation and stuff like that,” Obieglo said. Turnout was low, which is typical for a primary. Countywide, just 23 percent of registered voters came to the polls on Tuesday. Voter turnout in the November general usually doubles to triples.
“I’ve got a good relationship with Voegeli,” Obieglo added. “I told him if he wins, he’ll be working for me,” he joked.
Obieglo and Voegeli will compete again in November. The winner will replace outgoing incumbent Marie Kovecsi, who was elected in 2014 in a campaign where frac sand was a major issue and who has been part of a narrow majority on the County Board supporting the animal unit cap, environmental protections, and spending on social services and criminal justice reform.
A high school teacher and County Board member from 2003-2010, Voegeli said concern over the January 6 insurrection was part of what motivated him to run again and that he supports the animal unit cap and the county’s ban on frac sand mining. “My vision is where we focus on listening and seeking out people with different points of view, both within the county and outside the county,” he said earlier this fall.
Former Veterans Service Officer Jerry Obieglo said he would be open to reconsidering those rules if environmental safety can be assured, and he has talked about how his years working for the county gives him unique insight. “People know they can’t pull the wool over my eyes,” he told the Post.
"Anything can happen in the general," Voegeli said. He continued, “I’m just going to do a lot of listening and a lot of door knocking and hope for the best.” He added, “Jerry is a nice guy and a strong candidate.”
Asked about the general election, Obieglo said, “I guess now I feel more serious about it.” He added, “I’m looking forward to meeting more people and getting my platform out there.” He added, “I want to serve because I think I can make a difference. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”
