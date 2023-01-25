by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Arcadia School District will ask voters in a referendum this spring whether they want to approve an additional $750,000 in funding each year for the next three years.
The referendum will take place on April 4, Superintendent Lance Bagstad said.
The additional operating funding would help the district cover the cost of employees’ salaries and provide an opportunity to attract and retain staff members with higher pay rates, Bagstad said. The funding would also help the district maintain programs and cover increased utility and fuel costs due to recent upticks in inflation, he said. Additionally, the district could put the funding toward purchases it delayed in the last few years, he continued.
Last year, the district considered an operating levy referendum for $350,000 a year for three years. In a survey, families, staff members and community members generally supported that referendum. Bagstad said the district changed the amount it would ask for to $750,000 as the lower number was based on the potential of the district opening a new school, which would mean asking taxpayers to also help fund that new building with a facilities referendum. The district also took inflation and state funding into account, he said.
The district is currently taxing residents to pay down other debt ahead of schedule. If the district slows down those payments, the operating referendum could be tax neutral, Bagstad said. He added that if the district receives more state funding than expected, it could levy below the full $750,000.
The district will now work to provide voters with information regarding the referendum, Bagstad said, with strategies such as public forums at which community members can ask questions.
Meanwhile, the district has also decided to not move forward with an initial facilities referendum proposal to build a new intermediate school and complete maintenance and renovation projects at the current elementary school. Families, staff members and community members did not generally support such a referendum in a survey. The district is continuing to work to develop new ideas for possible facilities upgrades, Bagstad said, and the School Board could have further conversations about the topic in the next few months.
