by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Arcadia School District is not moving forward at this time with planning major facilities projects, such as a facilities referendum to remodel existing buildings or build a new school, Superintendent Lance Bagstad said.
In light of a survey of district families, staff members and community members last fall not showing general support for a facilities referendum, as well as an operating levy referendum not passing this spring, Bagstad said, the district decided to operate with its current facilities, fixing and maintaining what it can when the budget allows. “So at this point, we are having zero conversations about any facility upgrades, remodels or builds,” he said.
In 2022, the district proposed holding a $39.4 million facilities referendum that included building a new intermediate school and updating the current elementary school. In a survey of community members, families and staff members about the proposal, 29% of residents who are not staff members or parents said they probably or definitely would support it, while among parents, 41% said they probably or definitely would support it, and 52% of staff said they probably or definitely would support it. Bagstad said in January that the district would go back to the drawing board and consider other facilities options. The district did move forward this spring with an operating referendum to help cover day-to-day expenses, which did not pass in April. In Trempealeau and Buffalo counties, 828 people voted no, and 428 voted yes.
Bagstad said that if the district’s enrollment continues its slow growth, there might be more students per classroom and, hence, tighter classroom spaces. Additionally, if there are any failures of equipment such as boilers, he said, the district may need to close down a building while repairs are made. He noted that there are boilers at the district’s elementary school that are very old, and at the high school, there are boilers nearing the end of their lifespan. “We just have to wait and see and handle things as they come along and hope for the best, at this point,” he said.
Asked what could motivate the district to reconsider its decision, Bagstad said the two most substantial factors would be if the district experienced a quick and significant increase in student population and if the district experienced any catastrophic failures with the physical plants of its school buildings. “We’ll make do with what we have, and we’ll see if either of those two events take place,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.