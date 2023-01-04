by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Arcadia School District will not move forward this spring with a $39 million referendum to build a new intermediate school and update the current elementary school,according to Superintendent Lance Bagstad. He said that based on a recent survey, there was not sufficient community support. There was more general support in the survey for an operating referendum to help fund daily expenses, and the district is expected to soon decide whether to put one before voters.
“So we are back to the drawing board, and I’ll be meeting with our planning team we’ve been working with,” he said. “That’ll come up in January sometime … And then we’ll look at some other possible options for alleviating some of our space issues.”
Last year, the district proposed holding a $39.4 million facilities referendum that would include building a new third through fifth grade intermediate school and updating spaces and systems at the existing elementary school, such as plumbing and HVAC, as well as a cafeteria area. Currently, the middle school serves students in grades five through eight and the high school houses grades nine through 12. At the time, Bagstad said district leaders considered the referendum because the middle school is at capacity and the high school is approaching capacity, and they expected enrollment to increase following new housing development in town.
When the district surveyed community members, families and staff members about the proposal, there was limited support for the referendum, with 29 percent of residents who are not staff members or parents saying they probably or definitely would support it. Among parents, 41 percent said they probably or definitely would support it, and 52 percent of staff said they probably or definitely would support it.
“My hopes are we can find some other solution to help alleviate some of our classroom space issues, in particular at the middle school, and really looking at what upgrades would be on a priority list for our needs at our current elementary … We’re going to be occupying that elementary building for quite a few years to come, so we do need to take a hard look at what needs to happen in that building, ” Bagstad said. This review would particularly include analyzing the school’s mechanical systems and building envelope, such as its windows and doors, he said. The plan is to put together the list of priorities in January, he said.
Another type of referendum remains on the table. The district previously proposed holding an operating levy referendum asking voters for $350,000 a year for three years to help fund day-to-day costs, and there was generally support for it in a survey, with 39 percent of residents who are not staff members or parents, 54 percent of parents and 58 percent of staff members saying they probably or definitely would favor the referendum. The funding would help cover salaries and equipment upgrades and purchases, Bagstad said, as well as utility costs, amid increased prices. An operating levy referendum is still an option, Bagstad said, and the School Board will have to decide at its January meeting whether to move forward with one. The previous $350,000 request would be the lowest number the district would consider, he said, and he is working with financial analysts to gather more information for the board.
