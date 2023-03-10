by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Arcadia School District residents can learn more about the district’s April operating referendum at upcoming meetings and online. On April 4, community members will vote on whether to approve a tax levy increase of $750,000 a year for the next three years for the district to put toward day-to-day expenses.
The district is pursuing the referendum, Superintendent Lance Bagstad said, due to limited state funding, as well as inflation. Bagstad said approval of the referendum would allow the district to continue its current programming, be competitive with recruiting and retaining staff members, conduct some ongoing facilities maintenance such as window replacements, and stay up to date with purchasing buses. He added that the district has not been able to purchase buses in the last two years because of budgetary constraints.
According to the district, school taxes for a home valued at $150,000 are $1,617 this school year, and if the referendum were to pass, projected taxes would be $1,255 for that home next year. Currently, the district is taxing residents to pay down other debt ahead of schedule.
The district recently sent residents a mailer to let them know about upcoming informational meetings, Bagstad said.
At the informational meetings, the district will provide attendees with a packet a few pages long that outlines school leaders’ reasons for holding the referendum, the referendum’s tax impact and the state funding schools receive. The district will then go through that information with attendees, Bagstad said.
The district has held one informational meeting so far, he said. “We didn’t hear any pluses or minuses, I guess, in terms of how people were feeling about the referendum,” he said. Rather, participants had questions about the referendum’s tax impact and how various funding sources function for the district, he said.
The district also has a website, www.arcadia.k12.wi.us/referendum2023, regarding the referendum. The website includes information such as answers to frequently asked questions. The district regularly updates that information, Bagstad said.
Upcoming informational meetings will take place on Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waumandee Fire Station; Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Arcadia High School commons; and Monday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Dodge Town Hall.
The referendum vote will take place on Tuesday, April 4. Community members may find their polling place at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Find-My-Polling-Place.
