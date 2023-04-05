by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Voters on Tuesday did not approve a referendum for more operational funding in the Arcadia School District.
The district put forward a referendum on April 4 asking community members to weigh in on whether they supported funding $750,000 a year for the next three years for day-to-day operations.
According to results from Trempealeau and Buffalo counties, 828 people voted no, and 428 voted yes.
Superintendent Lance Bagstad told the Post in March that the district held the referendum because of limited state funding and inflation. He added that the referendum would support the continuation of current programming, the recruitment and retention of staff members and the completion of some facilities maintenance. It would also allow the district to keep current with its purchase of buses, he said.
