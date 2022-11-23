by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In a recent survey, community members generally did not support the Arcadia School District building a new school and updating the current elementary school at an estimated cost of $39 million. At the same time, community members largely did favor a levy for funds the district could use for day-to-day operations.
District officials started to weigh whether to pursue a facilities referendum because the middle school is at capacity and the high school is nearing capacity, District Administrator Lance Bagstad said. The current middle school houses grades five through eight, and the current high school serves students in grades nine through 12. Additionally, as new housing developments began to come into town, he said, district leaders said there could be an increase in enrollment. Leaders chose to conduct a survey of community members about a potential $39.4 million facilities referendum to build a new third through fifth grade intermediate school to help accommodate any future enrollment growth and update systems and spaces at the current elementary school. The new school would be built on district property near the current middle school and free up space at the current middle school. Additionally, at the existing elementary school, systems such as plumbing and HVAC and spaces such as a cafeteria area would be updated. Bagstad said such a referendum would not increase taxes over their current levels. Over the last few years, the district has been able to levy taxes to pay down debt from past referenda ahead of schedule.
The survey results arrived at the School Board table earlier this month. In the survey, which had 478 respondents and a 22 percent response rate, 41 percent of parents said they probably or definitely would support the referendum. Among residents who are not staff members or parents, 29 percent said they probably or definitely would support the referendum. Additionally, 52 percent of staff said they probably or definitely support the referendum.
“We were hoping that would be a little bit better result,” Bagstad said. He continued, “We take the information for what it is. Obviously [we’re] a little disappointed we didn’t see better support for that.” He added that the district can now use the information to plan how to move forward.
The district also surveyed community members about the possibility of pursuing an operational referendum for $350,000 every year for three years. “That would be more operation dollars we’d be able to use for everything, for different programs we offer … Our general operation fund is where those dollars would be put,” Bagstad said. The dollars could go toward operations such as utilities and staffing. Bagstad said it would not increase taxes over their current levels. The district has been able to pay down existing debt ahead of schedule. For parents, the rate of definitely or probably supporting the referendum was 54 percent. Among residents who are not staff members or parents, 39 percent definitely or probably favored the referendum. Among staff members, 58 percent said in the survey that they would probably or definitely support the referendum.
“It’s good that there’s general support for it,” Bagstad said.
At the School Board’s December meeting, board members will discuss whether and how to move ahead with the operating referendum and facilities referendum, Bagstad said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.