by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Nearly a year after the Winona City Council’s public comment session was implemented, some Winonans still take issue with aspects of the policy limiting speakers’ comments.
The Winona City Council public comment session policy is similar to other public comment policies such as the Winona County Board, and Winona Area Public School’s School Board in a number of ways. These boards’ policies all include decorum guidelines which prohibit things such as threats, personal attacks, and defamation. Each policy also has procedural rules which dictate how long speakers have to talk, how long the comment session will last, and how people may sign up. The City Council’s policy gives speakers two minutes to talk with a total of 15 minutes for the session, meaning roughly seven people may comment.
Where the City Council’s public comment session policy differs, is in a set of four rules that limit the content of a speaker’s comment. These rules include prohibiting speech related to an agenda item, as well as prohibiting repeated comments on the same matter to the council within a 12-month period, prohibiting comment on matters addressed at a public hearing within 12 months, and requiring comments to relate to the city or its jurisdiction.
At the August 7 comment session prior to the City Council meeting, Paul Schollmeier, a member of the city’s Planning Commission, pointed out that the policy prohibits speakers from commenting on items that are on that meeting’s agenda. “I’m encouraging the council to change the policy about public comments to not restrict comments to just things off the agenda,” Schollmeier said.
Sherman said he couldn’t speak to the reasons for the rule. Sherman said that while drafting the public comment policy, the city looked at other Minnesota cities’ public comment policies and said others had a similar rule against comments on agenda items.
Winona City Council member George Borzyskowski gave a potential reason for the rule, stating that if there were a controversial item on the agenda, the public comment session time could be monopolized by comments on that agenda item, but he said that hasn’t happened so far. Borzyskowski said he has no problem with people speaking on agenda items during the public comment session.
Winona City Council member Pamela Eyden said Schollmeier brought up a good point. “I think it makes perfect sense to allow public comment about topics at hand on the agenda,” Eyden said. Winona City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan and City Council members confirmed there hasn’t been any discussion about changing the policy, but Eyden said she plans to bring it up with staff. “I think we have some adjustments to make,” Eyden said.
Sherman addressed the rule against repeat comments, stating that repeated comments “can clog up that public comment session and wouldn’t allow others to have the opportunity to speak necessarily.”
Although City Council members and city staff were initially worried about the comment session being used to spread misinformation or becoming a “Wild West” situation, the year since its implementation has seen mostly underutilized sessions, according to Sherman
“I really felt like opening public comment back up again would be an impetus to get more engagement from the community, and it hasn’t really turned out that way,” Sherman said.
Sherman, Borzyskowski, and Eyden all agreed that the public comment session is not well attended unless there is something controversial or something that impacts someone personally on the agenda.
“I wish there was better turnout, but I think in general people don’t really pay attention to either open public comment and or council meetings … public meetings in general, until they see it on Facebook or something then they complain about it. I wish more residents were part of the conversation along the way, part of the process,” Sherman said.
Boryzskowski pointed out that this isn’t the first time the city has had a public comment session. In the late 2000s, Borzyskowski estimated, Mayor Jerry Miller unofficially implemented a public comment session prior to City Council meetings for a short time. Borzyskowski said although there were participants for the first three comment sessions, attendance fell off entirely and it was discontinued.
“I would hate for it to disappear again, but if we don’t get anybody showing up, I can see where council and staff might be like ‘Hey do we really need this?’ … But I feel strongly that as long as I am in office I would like to see it there. I don’t want to see it removed necessarily,” Sherman said.
Borzyskowski said the public comment session is part of the City Council’s meeting process and he couldn't see it going away.
