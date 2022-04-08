by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Though soft piano music played in the background, Marilyn Ezdon wanted to capture the turbulence of the ocean in her painting. “It’s emotional, and it’s free form,” she said. She was creating her piece as part of the Expressive Arts class at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA).
During the eight-week course for those 55 and up, participants have personalized their sketchbooks with collage, worked with watercolors, learned about mixing colors and explored abstract art. They are now working with acrylic paints, and they will round out the class by using air-dry clay.
Recently, the class used acrylic paints to create monochromatic pieces composed of different shades of the same color. Some class members chose an image to use as a reference. Class member Peter Hartman painted an abstract image of a river drainage system, while an image of a door inspired class member Vicki Englich’s painting. She wanted to work with the picture because of the door’s blue color and depth.
Working on art in a group is a positive learning experience, participants said. The class gives Englich an opportunity to work with and learn from an instructor and fellow participants, she said. “I enjoy getting together with other people who like to learn, who like to play around with art and just explore different methods of expression,” Englich said.
Stepping back from the day-to-day, hectic parts of life to be creative is valuable, too, class members said. “I’ve been too busy as of late just with life in general, so these types of things are very good for me because it pushes me to return back to the art, and it’s a calming thing for me,” Ezdon said.
While learning and creating together, some of the materials and techniques in the course are new to attendees, which they said they enjoy. “You’re learning these different things, like I’d never heard of watercolor pencil before,” Hartman said. Working with watercolor pencils was something new for Ezdon, as well, though she liked it so much, she is going to go buy a set. She also enjoyed creating with collage, as she had not done so much before.
Englich learned some watercolor methods, too. Additionally, she learned a strategy for focusing on part of an image to take an abstract look at it. This method includes putting a piece of paper with a square cut out over an image, then looking at the part of the image highlighted by the cutout. “I hadn’t thought of doing anything like that before, so that’s a new technique I found to be kind of interesting, because it forces you to look at an image differently,” she said.
Looking at things differently has also been a beneficial part of the class for Ezdon. “I usually look at things realistically, and so it’s been fun to try to abstract,” she said.
The creativity does not have to stop when the course finishes. Instructor Brianna Haupt hopes participants gain skills that they can now use regularly in their lives by themselves, as well as with friends and family. “I also just really appreciate seeing people take a chance and set some time aside to learn a new skill. I just think that’s so admirable, and I find a lot of inspiration in that,” she said.
To help class members continue as artists, participants receive a box of art supplies to take home so they can keep creating. “That was really nice … that we can continue doing these in the future,” Hartman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.