Auditor candidates differ on elections

by CHRIS ROGERS
With incumbent Sandra Suchla not seeking reelection this fall, two newcomers are vying for the office of Winona County auditor-treasurer, a role that oversees local election administration, tax collection, and the Winona County License Center, among other duties. The candidates, John Eger and Chelsi Wilbright, fielded questions at a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters last week.
Eger is a longtime business professional and a former instructor of sales and marketing at Minnesota State College Southeast who is completing a master’s degree in education leadership. He stressed his business experience and said he would scrutinize the integrity of local elections.
“I have over 20 years of experience in business. This includes managing people and apartments large and small,” Eger said. He said he had cut costs in private sector departments he managed and would look to save taxpayers money. He added, “For this job, experience counts. Experience matters.”
Wilbright is a Lewiston native with a bachelor’s degree in finance who has worked as a deputy auditor-treasurer under Suchla for the past two years and served as a leader in the Air Force Reserves for many years. She underlined her experience and familiarity with the various, complex duties of the office, from calculating taxes to auditing election results.
“I feel it’s important for the auditor-treasurer role to have a leader who is the subject matter expert,” Wilbright said. “And my time with the auditor-treasurer’s department allows me to be that.” She added, “With all the responsibilities that we have in the auditor-treasurer’s office, it’s important to have someone with experience in those roles.”
The two differed on how they talked about election administration.
Eger said he would not allow county staff to serve on the absentee ballot board, a group that handles mail-in ballots. “It’s a conflict of interest,” he said.
State law specifically allows trained county staff to serve on the ballot board, along with party-affiliated, citizen election judges. Suchla has said having county staff on the ballot board is valuable, since processing absentee ballots can be a full-time job over multiple weeks. In the past, Suchla initially resisted having partisan election judges serve on the ballot board, as well, before the County Board — prompted by local Republicans — insisted. Eger’s approach would see only party-affiliated, citizen election judges handling absentee ballots.
Asked about what conflict county staff would have, Eger pointed to the other roles Auditor-Treasurer’s Office staff play in administering local elections. “It’s a clear conflict,” he maintained. He added, “Anytime people are questioning it, it doesn’t matter what end of the political spectrum they’re from, as auditor-treasurer, it’s your job to address it.”
By comparison, Wilbright responded to a question about issues facing the county by saying, “The political atmosphere has been increasing, and there is scrutiny on the election process. So I want to assure that Minnesota elections are run according to Minnesota statutes.”
Eger also said, “I’ll purge our voter rolls every two years.” Wilbright discussed this, as well, saying it was a normal part of the process to check voter registration records against death records and driver’s license databases. Due to its same-day registration, Minnesota is not subject to a piece of federal registration related to voter purges that was the subject of a recent U.S. Supreme Court case; however, state law does require the auditor-treasurer to check for duplicate entries.
“So ahead of an election, it’s part of the process to see if there are any records out there that could be the same person, like you got married, and join them so you don’t have two records out for one person and also remove any [records of deceased people],” Wilbright said. “This is all just part of the process ahead of time. I think maybe the county could do better in showing what we do ahead of an election. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, and part of it has to be because we can’t give the public access to the voter registration system, there’s too much private information there. But we could probably do better in letting people know what happens ahead of time.”
“You’ve heard what they do now,” Eger said. “I would also be more proactive in looking for areas where it looks suspicious — suspicious activity, homes or places, lots where there is nothing there where people are voting.”
