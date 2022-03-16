by CESAR SALAZAR
Despite only sounding like a financial role, the Winona County auditor-treasurer position plays a significant role in many aspects of the local governments. It is an essential position whether it be for county tax collection, for licenses being issued, or ensuring that elections are run properly.
The current Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra J. Suchla explains that the position has many different roles it plays year-round. Suchla has been working for Winona County for over 14 years.
Suchla does not plan on running for reelection this year, leaving the race for the position open.
Suchla’s previous job had her responsible for cash collection. “When the position of auditor-treasurer opened in 2014, I decided to run for office because I had some familiarity in that office’s tasks, the duties were very interesting to me, and I thought I would enjoy working there full time,” Suchla said.
One of the main roles of the auditor-treasurer is as the collection point for taxes in the county and other local governments, such as cities, school districts, and townships.
The office of the auditor-treasurer calculates how much tax can be collected based on the market value of properties determined by the county assessor’s valuation, sends out tax bills, and collects payment. It is also responsible for sending the tax bill to the correct person when properties get transferred ownership.
“In 2021, the auditor’s office was responsible for collecting more than $59 million in taxes and special assessments for the various taxing entities,” Suchla said. “We accept payment in every imaginable form: cash, check, ACH, credit card, etc.”
The office of the auditor-treasurer is responsible for distributing the collected tax to local governments through a process called settlement.
The office of the Auditor-Treasurer is also the sole office responsible for investing the county’s cash reserves to further increase the value of the taxes collected. The auditor-treasurer must balance the cash investments so as to not lock up too much money in case it is needed.
“We look for the best rate of return with the absolute minimum of risk,” Suchla said. “Since we know that at tax time we will have an abundance of revenue, it’s important to plan for the months that you don’t have such readily available funds.”
The office of auditor-treasurer must balance its account twice a month to ensure it matches what the county finance office has in its records. “We are responsible for several reports and supporting documentation that is used during the county’s state audit,” Suchla said.
The office must submit reports to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Secretary of State, Office of the State Auditor, and Department of Education on a timely basis as part of its checks and balances system.
Another responsibility of the auditor-treasurer is as the department head for the License Center, acting as a deputy registrar for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. It serves as a liaison between the state and the county. “I am responsible for the overall function of the day-to-day operations of the office and need to comply with the state standards of operation,” Suchla said.
The auditor-treasurer has many responsibilities before, during, and after election day. These responsibilities include training election judges for voting sites, maintaining and upgrading election equipment, forecasting and ordering ballots for all precincts, reporting candidate information to the Secretary of State’s office, and administering absentee voting among other things.
During election day, work for the auditor-treasurer’s office doesn’t end when polling is done. “Our office stays open until all 49 precincts results are uploaded to the Secretary of State’s Office,” Suchla said. “Sometimes we don’t leave until after midnight.”
Ballots are collected, secured under lock, and are monitored in the physical office of the auditor-treasurer.
After election day, the office of the auditor-treasurer is responsible for verifying results. For example, after a general election, the auditor-treasurer chooses two random precincts and conducts a physical recount of the ballots for state and federal offices. This ensures that ballot counters accurately record votes.
The office of the auditor-treasurer is also required to complete new voter registrations and upload voter history into the Statewide Voter Registration System within six weeks of an election.
“The biggest challenge has been the extreme learning curve and never seeming to have enough hours in the day to achieve what I set out to do,” Suchla said. “I finally decided that small improvements were a more achievable goal than attempting a complete overhaul of anything.” She compares the position to having “a lot of plates spinning in the air.”
Suchla’s term as auditor-treasurer will end after this year. The County Board recently raised the possibility of converting the position of auditor-treasurer from an elected position or an appointed position, depending on whether the office attracts candidates to run.
The filing period for candidates to get their names on the ballot is May 17-31. For more information on becoming a candidate in Minnesota, visit www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns.
“I hope the new individual in the auditor-treasurer [position] can get past the learning curve and time constraints and hopefully achieve more than I was able to,” Suchla said.
