Aug. 8 election to decide County Board seat

Two former mayors will be on the ballot next Tuesday in western and northern Winona County’s Third District, as Josh Elsing and Bill Spitzer vie to replace former Commissioner Steve Jacob on the Winona County Board. Elsing was the clear front runner in a May primary, with 456 votes (55%) to Spitzer’s 184 (22%), but with less than 13% turnout in May, anything could happen next week.
While they’ve both served as mayors — Spitzer in St. Charles and Elsing in Altura — the candidates’ backgrounds differ, with Spitzer serving for decades as a Winona County Sheriff’s deputy and recently retiring from a role as a substance abuse prevention director at Austin High School. Asked about the top issues facing the county at a forum in April, Spitzer said, “How are we going to address those mental health issues with the limited resources that we have?”
Meanwhile, Elsing runs an agricultural supply company and currently serves on the Soil and Water Conservation District Board. “… If we can build these communities back up and provide jobs, if we can keep the businesses going, keep the farms going, keep these things going, we have less need for taxpayer help,” he said at the April forum. “We have a strong economy.”
Elsing emphasized a belief in small government and a priority for road funding, while Spitzer highlighted protecting natural resources, including drinking water. They both said they’re open to changing the county’s animal unit cap.
“I’m an advocate for keeping government small, keeping our tax base and levy low,” Elsing said of his priorities in an interview on Sunday. “Probably the number one thing I hear is roads, so making sure we can keep a consistent funding source for those.” He also stressed the importance of transparency and supporting small business and agriculture.
Asked what the county could do to support small communities, Elsing said it might be able to offer staff time to help a small city write grants for road funding or coordinate adjacent county and municipal road projects to find savings. “Those are ways we can help these small communities do these projects … These are ways we should be working together on, even with the state,” he said.
Spitzer said two things he has heard over and over again on the campaign trail are the importance of preserving the family farm and natural resources. “Making sure we have clean water and making sure we’re doing everything we can, clean farming practices, and even with the municipalities — making sure they’re doing things to make sure we have clean water,” Spitzer said. Another priority is keeping taxes affordable, he added. “I think everybody that I talked to agreed that we need to maintain resources for individuals; however, we want to make sure that any fluff or extra expenditures are kept in line,” he said. “… Making sure that we have the resources available for people, making sure our infrastructure is in good shape.”
What can the county do to support clean water? Spitzer said he didn’t have all the answers but surrounding oneself with smart people and listening to everyone before making a decision is important. He added that the county should both utilize the Soil and Water Conservation District and make sure it is properly funded. “If we truly want to be stewards of our water and our natural resources, we need to invest in them, and I think that’s a small way we as a County Board can invest in water and water preservation,” he said.
Animal unit cap
On the animal unit cap, a county rule that limits feedlots to no more than 1,500 animal units (the equivalent of 1,071 dairy cows), both Spitzer and Elsing stressed they would follow constituents’ wishes but said that what they’ve heard so far is broad support for changing or removing the cap. “The first question I’m always asked by anyone is, how do you feel about the unit cap on animals? And overwhelmingly everyone that I talked to is in support of changing something like this,” Spitzer said. He said he would follow the wishes of the district, but added, “It would be unjust of me to say everybody in the third district supports this. I don’t know. I haven’t heard everybody.” He continued, “If I would even consider bringing this forward, it would be done by having a number of different listening sessions so that everyone would have a voice, not just people coming up to me.”
“For me, I have to look at what the constituents of the district want,” Elsing said. “The overwhelming majority that I’ve spoken to support removing that cap.” He continued, “I would favor changing that cap, and a little bit of the idea behind that is understanding agriculture, and animal agriculture is a lot different than crop farming.” If livestock farmers don’t see a good future for their farm 20 years down the road, he said, “You’ll just see them fall out of investment or they’ll move.” He pointed to the fact Winona County has lost thousands of dairy cows over the past decade as farmers have gotten out of dairying and the phenomenon of dairy farmers moving their operations to other states to expand. “I don’t want to lose animals in Winona County. It saddens me to see dairy farmers shrinking. We know if we don’t do something we’ll lose them all eventually. So we need to take a look at this and see how we can save the family farm here in Winona County,” he said. “The real problem is by not considering changing the animal unit cap, you limit the future of family farms in Winona County.”
Dog kennels
Dog breeding kennels have been a subject of debate at the County Board table for several years, and earlier this spring, the County Board majority signaled its interest in pursuing a ban on new kennels.
Elsing wasn’t too fond of that idea. “I’m pro business and pro agriculture, so this kind of steps on the toes of both of those,” he said. He added, “The reality of it is this, I understand that this is sensitive and probably more emotional for people than anything just because they’re pets … The problem I see is limiting it does not solve an issue. It just relocates it if there is still a demand for it.” If people are concerned about animals being mistreated, it’s better to make sure those businesses are taking care of the animals than to ban them outright and watch a poorly run facility somewhere else fill the demand, he argued. He also echoed a concern that some livestock producers have voiced: “It starts with a dog and then it turns into a chicken, a cow … It just starts the regulation process that is hard to turn around down the road.”
Spitzer said that, as a deputy sheriff, he was concerned by some things he saw when called to dog breeding facilities in the county to follow up on a complaint. However, he added, the county needs to be thoughtful about what it can actually enforce. “Are we making an ordinance that just appeases people or are we making an ordinance that actually makes a difference?” he asked. Spitzer continued, “I was appalled by some of the things that I saw. So I definitely agree there is concern that we need to look at this,” he said. “I’m thinking education and communication is probably key in this area.” He was also wary of an outright ban: “I am definitely pro-business; I am concerned if we start pushing away businesses. I think we need to have the proper guidelines in place for businesses.”
Joint police station?
Asked about the city of Winona’s proposal for $34-38 million new joint city-county police station, Elsing said, “I need to get a lot more information on that to really understand. I’m encouraged by learning more and seeing if it would be advantageous.” He said he didn’t have enough information yet to render a judgment, but said he would likely focus on trying to be as cost-effective as possible. “Because no one has come to me ever and said, ‘Hey, I hope you raise my taxes,’” he explained.
“I really think we need to do the best that we can to maintain [the Winona Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office] both in one facility,” Spitzer said. “Just from a communications standpoint, making sure everybody is on the same page — I can’t tell you how many things were exchanged by walking through the halls.” The two departments currently share a building. Spitzer said more discussion and information is needed, though. “I think we need to work a little bit more with the police department and sheriff’s department. Can we use the old facility? Can we not? Do we have to build a totally new facility?” he asked.
Skills and experience
As for what skills or experience he would bring to the office, Spitzer talked about how he developed a newsletter and coffee with the mayor events in St. Charles. “Communication is probably the first thing that breaks down in any situation, whether it’s a public safety emergency, whether it’s a political issue — communication seems to be the thing that breaks down the quickest. I’m a firm believer that you need to keep people informed as best as you can,” he said. He also said that, as a retiree, he has the time to dedicate to engaging with the community and representing them at county meetings.
Elsing said that his experience as mayor and on the Soil and Water Conservation District Board have helped him understand how government works, but equally important was his experience in business. “I think government should be run tight, like a business,” Elsing said. As a business owner, efficiency is key, he added. “If businesses don’t have enough money, we can’t just go out and ask for more … I think government should be run the same way.”
Election Day is Tuesday, August 8. To find the right polling place, visit pollfinder.sos.mn.gov. A map of District Three is available at tinyurl.com/4b5kxmm7.
