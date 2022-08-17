by CESAR SALAZAR
With a bittersweet tune in their hearts, members of Winona’s Municipal Band prepare to play their last concert for the 2022 season. Featuring arrangements from Frank Ticheli and John Moss, the last concert will have some fan and band favorites as a send-off for the summer.
Due to some renovations and closure of the bandshell next year, the Municipal Band will not be playing at the bandshell in 2023, meaning that the concert on August 17 will probably be the last at the bandshell for the near future.
The Municipal Band traditionally plays under the shelter of the bandshell at Lake Park, which dates back to when the city erected the bandshell as a concert stage for the band in 1924. As the bandshell is approaching its 100th anniversary, the city of Winona is looking to renovate the structure in time for the celebration; however, the timeline of the project would put the bandshell out of commission in 2023, meaning the band has to find another place to play for next year’s concert season.
The Municipal Band plans to play at another yet-to-be-determined location in the city next year and won’t return to the bandshell for at least 20 months, according to Band Director Levi Lundak.“I know we plan to hold concerts and perform, [but I’m] not sure where that will be in Winona,” he said. “The parks and rec department is going to be working with us to decide what works for our equipment and audience, and making it user-friendly for them as well, to maintain this tradition going on 108-plus consecutive years.”
The outdoor space provided by the bandshell at Lake Park has been a big factor for the band. The hundreds of people who attend the concert sit on the benches in front of the bandshell, with even more people sitting in their cars in the parking lot. Children who aren’t that interested in concert music can play on the playground behind the bandshell while their parents sit and listen.
“When I first moved to town, I thought it was rather odd how people like to sit in their cars and listen in their cars, but that is a big deal,” Winona City Council member Pam Eyden said. “Any revision of that part of the park will have to take that into consideration as people like to sit in their car.”
Eyden is also a member of a committee that is raising funds for the bandshell renovation. “I myself — I’m not going to be renovating it, but I can help with the fundraising,” Eyden jokingly said. “It’s a big deal. It’s a beautiful, historic structure, and it’s too bad that we can’t have the band there, but we’ll get along. Then when we come back … When the bandshell is finally renovated, it will be the anniversary and celebration.”
While the 100th-anniversary celebration is still a ways away, concert-goers can enjoy this season’s last concert with many fan-favorite pieces on Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. at Lake Park.
“There should be some pieces they recognize [at the last concert,]” Lundak said. “You always think of athletes and other performers being in midseason form. Well, we’re in the midseason-plus form at the end of the season. We’re about as efficient as we get and hopefully just put on a fun, engaging show for all to end the year and the bandshell [use] for a while with a positive note.”
The Municipal Band has been playing concerts every summer since its inception in 1915 and has become a staple of Winona. Playing pieces from the traditional “Star-Spangled Banner” and the “Blue Danube Waltz” to time-honored pieces from John Phillip Sousa and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the Municipal Band has featured many local musicians over the century.
“It’s a special environment where so many communities don’t have something of this nature, where they’re performing weekly for the community and engage with the community,” Lundak said. “It’s almost a sense of time gone by and just that vintage-like feel of Americana like we’re transported back 30-40 years. Now, everything’s so busy … but this — come relax and bring down your family and have a picnic and just enjoy some sounds by the beautiful, lovely lake and a beautiful backdrop. It’s a wonderful sense of peace and simpler times.”
To get more information about the Municipal Band and the line-up for its last concert, see page 1C or visit winonamunicipalband.org.
“I just really appreciate the parks and rec department, the city of Winona, and the taxpayers for allowing this to happen and continuing to support us and the endeavors we have in making music for and with the city musicians here in Winona,” Lundak said.
