This spring, state lawmakers approved some funding to support organizations that provide services for people with disabilities.
The industry has faced a workforce shortage in recent years. Locally, Home and Community Options (HCO) had to close two homes in 2022 where it provided services. Other organizations in Minnesota have also had to close homes and eliminate some of the services they provide. Some organizations have said increased funding would help them pay more competitive wages and increase the retention and recruitment of staff members.
The funding approved earlier this year included $86 million in 2024-2025 and $225 million in 2026-2027 for the Disability Waiver Rate System, which helps set reimbursement rates for service providers.
Representative Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) said the goal of the funding was to allow eliminated programs to return and to ensure personal care attendants are available.
Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said, “It is incredibly important that we provide this much needed funding so these organizations can provide the services needed … So increasing these rates will positively impact not only people with disabilities, but those who are providing services and care.”
HCO said in a statement regarding the system, “The use of outdated data, slow implementation periods, and stagnant reimbursements have created a Rate System in Minnesota that has left many providers with no choice but to terminate services and close their doors. The 2023 Legislative Session is the first session in many years that recognized the issues above and took the beginning steps to correct these significant problems.”
The funding also included one-time grants, such as $90 million for recruitment and retention and $18 million for expanding services in rural and underserved communities.
“… We need to adequately pay the folks that care for our most vulnerable citizens, and that’s where these grants will be incredibly impactful, is helping increase reimbursement rates, as well as wages for folks who provide services to people with disabilities,” Miller said.
Pelowski said, “What we’re looking at here is hopefully the ability to have a competitive wage so they can recruit and retain people.”
Regarding state grants, HCO said in a statement, “HCO is closely watching several new state grants that will be published in 2024. We look forward to applying for grants that will assist with recruiting/retaining our workforce and providing additional resources for those we serve.”
Looking ahead to the next legislative session, Miller said he aims to continue to advocate for more funding, and Pelowski said he feels it is a critical area. “I’d say it’s one of the top priorities of the legislative session,” he said.
Advocacy group Arc Minnesota recommended during the session that state lawmakers support improving rates for services and wages and benefits for those who provide services. Arc Minnesota Public Policy Director Julia Page said the organization will continue working to build a more inclusive society.
