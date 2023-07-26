Behind-the-scenes learning at GRSF

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students eagerly looked through the pieces and considered which would best represent characters. Over several weeks this summer, these students in the Great River Shakespeare Festival’s (GRSF) Shakespeare for Young Designers program designed costumes for a production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” and learned about analyzing characters and applying design principles to costumes.
Teaching Artist Andrew Carlson said one goal is for students to learn about the design process, which includes text analysis, research and the development of preliminary ideas. Another goal is for students to learn about design principles, such as shape, color and texture, he said. “And mostly, we hope to spark an interest in the theater … And we hope they have a lot of fun,” he said.
“Their idea of the world is expanding, and with that, there can be a lot of weight to try and translate those really big thoughts and feelings into tangible ideas and evidence of the human experience,” Teaching Artist Skye Sparks said. “And this design program encourages them to find ways to express doing that.”
Students lit up when they visited GRSF’s collection of costumes and thought through which pieces could go with which characters, Carlson said. “Seeing them take some of the things we’ve been talking about …. and then taking that into a real context has been pretty thrilling,” he added.
Sparks has been impressed with students’ development of their drawing skills. “Their patience and attention span amazes me every single day, because it is something that you have to come back and keep doing and keep trying, and they do it every single time,” she said.
“I’ve really enjoyed walking them through the whole process,” said Costume Design Teaching Artist John Merritt, who designed the costumes for this season’s GRSF productions of “As You Like It” and “Imbroglio.” “As costume designers, we start with ideas and collaboration.”
Students worked to understand the play’s characters. “We even made Pinterest boards of the character and what we think the character feels and what their personality is,” rising 11th grader Mariah Schultz said. “… The more and more I read over the script, the more I learned about the characters,” said Gillian Clark, who is going into eighth grade. “And they all have very different personalities, but you also have to incorporate their personalities in the costumes.”
Gaining insight into Shakespeare’s work is a benefit of studying the characters and designing their costumes. “So within designing costumes and reading through the script, you have to do a lot of historical research to figure out what kind of costume you can do, what kinds of fabric, what styles, the shapes … So through that research, I learned a little bit about the actual time Shakespeare was writing in and the time he was writing about,” said Morwyn Johnson, who is going into eighth grade. For Schultz, Shakespeare’s creation of words was inspiring, and the longevity of their use stood out to Clark.
Just as some of these words have remained, the humor and reliability of the plays has endured. “I think it’s kind of funny to watch people performing that, and then the audience members who are [watching it] hundreds of years after when he was writing down these jokes, they still think they’re funny, and they still get them,” Johnson said.
Meeting new people was also a benefit of the program. “It’s really great making new friends,” Clark said. “It’s been really fun to have a small group of people to bond with,” Johnson said.
Carlson said he was looking forward to observing students watch their production on stage. “Theater isn’t real until it happens,” he said. “And you don’t know what you’ve created until it’s in front of an audience.”
The group’s production of “Richard III” was presented last weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.