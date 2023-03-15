Benedictine celebrates three 100th birthdays

By Patrick P. Marek
Whoever thinks that age is just a number obviously hasn’t attended a 100th birthday party. They are rare events, full of reflection, recognition and celebration. Statistics say that only 0.0173% of Americans live to be 100. Those are daunting odds. For Benedictine Living Community-Winona to have three residents reach their 100th birthday within a month’s time destroys mathematical probability and sparks the imagination. It also provides three amazing excuses for epic parties.
“We have never even had three individuals turn a hundred in the same year that I can recall, so this is a huge event for us,” said Carol Ehlinger, CEO of Benedictine Living Community-Winona. “We’re honoring each of them with a great party. Oh my goodness, the food, the music, and the heartfelt singing of ‘Happy Birthday.’ Think about it. How many 100th birthday parties do you get to go to? We’re having three in a month! All three of them, Eileen ‘Corky’ Amundson, Keith Phelps, and Carrol Terry, actually have a lot to share and contribute to our campus. They are all very active and are an important part of the fabric of our community. Corky is just a delight. I’ve had the opportunity to work in the dining room at Callista Court, and she always has something interesting to talk about when I visit her table. When she is finished eating she visits other tables, sharing memories and engaging other residents with her personality. Keith loves bingo and is always in charge of helping to set up and call the games every week, and Carrol has just a wealth of stories to share with everyone. It is so much fun to sit down and listen to what all three have to say. We’ve learned so much from them, and many times their stories are very heartwarming for our staff. They are very involved with our staff, and love to share.”
Eileen Amundson and Keith Phelps are residents of Callista Court, and Carrol Terry resides at St. Anne. They have their centenarian status and the fact that they are nurtured by the attentive, caring Benedictine staff in common, but each has taken a diverse, winding, and incredibly fascinating path to their birthday milestone. The stories they tell, and the memories they share are great reasons why anyone who visits a senior facility and engages the residents in conversation always leaves richer than when they entered. Their vivid recollections of the events they personally experienced, their tragedies and triumphs, give us windows into the past that no documentary can touch.
Terry’s birthday is February 9, so that technically gives him bragging rights as the oldest of three new centenarians. He also was entitled to the first party honoring the milestone achievement. Terry is a familiar face to anyone who used to shop at J&K Office Supplies in Winona. He spent the last years of his very busy and diverse professional life assembling office furniture and making deliveries for that longtime Winona business, and made many friends and acquaintances that he still visits with today at St. Anne of Winona. The transition to St. Anne was an easy one for Terry, since he had volunteered at the facility for 24 years. He was married to the love of his life, Eleanor, for over 60 years, and it was definitely love at first sight.
“She walked into the room with one of my friends, and I just knew,” Terry said. “I immediately got up and introduced myself to her. I asked her for a date, and she said yes. After we had been going together for about six months, she took me home to see if I was a keeper. Thank goodness I passed the test. She was one of 18 children, and had four brothers in World War II at the same time. We were married in Pine Creek, Wisconsin, and I still attend their festival every year.”
Terry’s earliest memory isn’t a pleasant one, but it eventually shaped his life in a positive way.
“My mother died when I was three years old, leaving me and my baby brother orphans. My grandparents wantedto take us into their home, but the orphanage fought them and eventually took them to court. Thankfully the judge was impressed bymy grandparents and threw the people from the orphanage out of his courtroom. They provided us a loving home and taught us the value ofhonesty and hard work.”
Eileen “Corky” Amundson’s birthday was February 15. Her nickname at Callista Court is “Mrs. Book Club” because she is currently in two clubs and loves to talk about the books they are featuring. She says the first book she recalls reading was the Bible, and she has enjoyed thousands of books over the years, both individually, and with her book clubs.
“I really enjoy reading on my Kindle or computer,” she said. “That is definitely an improvement that technology has created. The pages are backlit, and you can make the text as big as you want. My favorite book is always the one that I’m currently reading … although I just finished ‘The Brothers Karamazov,’ and that was a bit of a slog. I’ve been in groups where we all read the same book and talk about it, and I’ve also been in groups where everybody reads a different book, and we give a report on it so that the others can decide whether it is worth reading or not. I was in a group that met here at Callista Court. The place was comfortable and welcoming, and it appealed to me. When I decided to move out of my house, it was an easy decision to come here. The staff is great and it sure is convenient to have my book clubs meet in the Callista Court library.”
Eileen is a member of the Resident Council and Welcoming Committee at Callista Court. She met her future husband Ray while hitchhiking (a practice she doesn’t recommend to the youth of today) and they had three sons. Ray’s military career led to them being stationed all over the world. “By the time I moved to Callista Court, I had lived at 17 different addresses,” Eileen recalled. The family eventually settled in the Winona area when Ray Amundson took a position with Winona State University. Eileen’s advice to anyone who wants to live a long life (other than to not pick up hitchhikers), is to stay active, keep moving, and have a good sense of humor.
Keith Phelps doesn’t get to celebrate his hundredth birthday until March 28, but he has had enough excitement in his life that there isn’t likely to beanything about the festivities that will phase him. That’s because he earned a Purple Heart during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
“Basically I earned the Purple Heart because of American stupidity,” Phelps said. “I was in an artillery unit, and I was in the Battle of the Bulge during Christmas 1944. I was on the third floor of an observation post when someone started a charcoal fire because it was so cold. They thought that because there was no smoke we would be OK, but I told them that the heat would reflect off the snow and compromise our position. No one listened, and that’s exactly what happened. We got machine gun fire from three different directions, and I forgot to duck. I took a bullet to the helmet. I was sent back to England to recover for a few months, and then made it back to Germany for the end of the war. It was during the Battle of the Bulge when two 14-year-old German youths tried to surrender to me. They were starving. Hitler wasn’t feeding his people, and all of his resources were being sent to the front. I was out looking for food, because our people weren’t sending supplies up to us either. That’s the kind of thing you don’t forget.”
Phelps went back to school after his military service and eventually became a public schools administrator. One of his favorite stories involves the series of events that happened when the students weren’t eating the cafeteria food. “I talked to the cook and found out that he was doing all the supply buying. I told him that he could continue with the buying, but I contacted the home economics teacher and asked her to supply some menus for the cook to use. The students started eating school lunches at such a clip that the Department of Education checked on us to make sure we weren’t cheating.”
After his education career, Phelps and his wife Kay traveled to Africa to volunteer with the Peace Corps. While she was teaching, he invented special chairs using local materials, so that the students didn’t have to sit on the floor. After that, it was off to Texas to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.
Three hundred years of stories, and so little time and space to share them. Our senior care facilities are full of people with wonderful stories to tell. Stop in to one of them and visit with a friend, relative, or friend you haven’t met yet. Chances are you’ll enjoy some lively conversation, learn something, and make someone’s day … maybe even your own.
