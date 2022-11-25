by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC) may use a new set of criteria called Redefining Ready that goes beyond test scores to measure whether students are ready for college and careers.
Staff and School Board members have responded positively to Redefining Ready, Superintendent Troy White said. In a career in education spanning over 25 years, White said, he has felt students are more than their test scores, though schools have not always used data other than test scores to judge how they are serving students. White said Redefining Ready recognizes “there’s more to a kid” than their test scores.
Redefining Ready is a national initiative from the School Superintendents Association for schools to use multiple criteria to determine students’ readiness for college, career and life. Its college readiness indicators include:
- Earning a GPA of at least 2.8 out of 4.0, and,
- One or more of the following:
- Score of at least three on an Advanced Placement (AP) exam
- An A, B or C in an AP course
- An A, B or C in dual credit college English and/or math
- An A, B or C in college development English and/or math
- An A, B or C in Algebra II
- A score of at least four on an International Baccalaureate exam, or
- Scoring well on the SAT or ACT standardized tests.
Career readiness criteria include:
- Choosing a career interest, and,
- Two or more of the following:
- 90 percent attendance
- 25 community service hours
- Workplace learning experience
- Industry credential
- Dual credit career pathway course
- At least two extracurricular activities.
C-FC is considering putting their own spin on those criteria. This includes academic and character traits, Superintendent Troy White said, such as students being learners, collaborators, engaged citizens, creative and critical thinkers and goal setters, while also being resilient. Staff are working to determine how to measure some of the characteristics, White said, such as collaboration.
C-FC school leaders want to get input from families and the greater community on those characteristics and suggestions for other criteria to add. “We want to make sure kids can collaborate and are citizens and continually learn,” White said. “The hard part is defining, ‘How do we measure that?’ The board was eager to have the staff going down this path and work.”
The Winona Area Public Schools Board rejected Redefining Ready earlier this year, with a few board members arguing it may duplicate some of the district’s current work, such as its AVID programming. AVID, a set of teaching and learning strategies, does not appear to include a list of criteria like Redefining Ready for measuring students’ success.
