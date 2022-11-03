by CESAR SALAZAR
With a roaring cheer of “Bill, Bill, Bill,” Winona State University (WSU) welcomed scientist, comedian, and author Bill Nye to Winona to discuss the effects of climate change, our relativity in the grand scheme of space, and a bit on the creation of his show. Over 2,400 attendees packed WSU’s Integrated Wellness Complex to hear Nye’s “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World.”
Nye, also known as the Science Guy, has been a longtime science advocate and has fostered a curiosity for science for many with his hit TV show “Bill Nye the Science Guy.” In more recent years, Nye has been a spokesperson for the adverse effects of climate change as well as space and space travel. This time around, Nye spoke to Warriors about how they can do their part in the fight against climate change: vote.
Nye presented to the crowd research from ExxonMobil in the 1970s about how climate change is going to affect the planet. He explained that these oil executives knew about the looming crisis way back when.
Nye detailed how he went on a flight to Greenland a few years back for what he calls “CSI for climate change” by drilling core samples of the ice to study the air trapped within the ice. “There's nobody running around on the ice sheet in Greenland with a hypodermic needle squirting bubbles into the ice,” Nye said on stage. “When you pull this ice core up, the cylinders of ice, the bubbles — they are the ancient atmosphere and that's the only thing they can be.” The study has been going on for many decades, and it led climatologist Michael E. Mann in 1995 to develop a graph that details how the climate has remained relatively stable for the past 10,000 years but recently has gone up like the abrupt curve of a hockey stick, Nye explained.
“People say to me all the time, ‘Bill Nye, Science Guy, what can I do about climate change? Climate change is a very serious problem; we don’t have much time left,’” Nye said. “Here’s what you can do about climate change. Yes, you can only eat vegan cardboard. That’s great. You can only have wheatgrass bisque for lunch. OK, that’s good. You can always combine your errands, don’t use your plastic bags — that’s all good, but here’s what I want you to do about climate change [and that] is vote.”
Nye said to the crowd that the U.S. can switch to and run independently on renewable energy by 2050 if the country sets its mind to it. He explained that by doing so, the feat would create millions of jobs both during and after construction. “... We need big ideas, people. We need giant ideas,” Nye said. “Big things like Hoover Dam, huge. Hoover Dam was a great idea 70 years ago. Now it doesn’t rain enough to keep the thing going, but we’re going to have big ideas and make big changes. That’s what I want you all to do, Warriors! Get out there and change the world!”
Nye shifted his focus from the dire situation of the climate crisis to talk about space and space travel. He posed questions to the crowd — where did we come from and are we alone in the universe — saying that those two questions have driven him his whole life. He talked about how he’s been intrigued by solar-sailing travel, noting how Carl Sagan talked about the idea in the 1970s. Nye, as CEO of the Planetary Society, said that he kept Sagan’s idea alive and launched LightSail in the 2010s. When the spacecraft was sent into space, “... We got these cameras, and the pictures were extraordinary,” Nye said. He continued, “When you see the Earth from above, when you see the Earth from orbit, apparently it changes you. It changes the way you feel about being a living thing on Earth.”
Nye also showed pictures — one from Saturn and one from further in space — pointing to a tiny dot of light in the pictures. “The Earth is right here,” Nye said. “That's it. That's the whole deal. That's everybody you've ever met, every mushroom, every maple tree, everything is from there, that little speck in the middle of the cosmos.” He continued, tying it back to climate change, “And what this picture reminds us all is there’s nobody coming to help us. If we make the atmosphere hold in so much heat so quickly that we can't deal with it … If we let this get away from us, it's our fault. It's on us. There's nobody coming to rescue us. This is our opportunity. Instead of thinking of nature as being separate from us, we are part of nature; we are in control now. We have the means to understand the world, understand the climate, and control it. We can do this, people. It’s the United States for crying out loud!”
Nye finished his presentation and had a one-on-one conversation with WSU Professor of Geoscience Jennifer Anderson. Anderson asked Nye what got him into advocating for climate change education. “I mean, we see what's happening,” Nye said. “This is a solvable problem. As [climate scientist] Kate Marvel … says, ‘You know, what if this stuff was going on and we didn't know why? We didn't know why there are floods in Kentucky or giant hurricanes that don't seem to move as fast as they used to and they’re dumping rain. Just think what a drag that would be.’ But we do know, so let's go!”
Nye talked about how his show came to be. “... I came from this comedy show in Seattle called ‘Almost Live,’ and one week somebody didn't show up … We had to fill six minutes, which is a long time on television. Like, just staring at a television screen with nothing going on for six minutes would bug you. So the host of the show, Ross Shafer, who is still a dear friend of mine, said, ‘Bill, why don’t you do this stuff you're always talking about? You can be like Bill Nye the Science Guy or something.’ Then he closed his briefcase and leaves — now that’s a cool idea.”
Nye and Anderson wrapped up their conversation, and with another roaring “Bill, Bill, Bill,” the crowd cheered Nye for his time at WSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.