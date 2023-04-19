by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Minnesota State Legislature is considering funding increases to support higher pay for those who provide direct services to community members with disabilities or older adults.
The proposed increases are part of a larger omnibus bill in the area of health and human services. They would come as the field faces staffing shortages and program closures. As has happened elsewhere in Minnesota, Winona’s Home and Community Options closed two homes providing services last year, citing staffing shortages.
Representative Gene Pelowski said he would be very supportive of the bill’s proposed increase of about $264 million over the next four fiscal years to support increasing the minimum wage in the direct service field to $18 an hour. He said he feels it is something the legislature knows it needs to do. “These are critical investments,” he said. For the Winona community, it would provide an opportunity to potentially restart programs that were cut, he said, and ensure community members continue being employed in the field and supporting those with disabilities.
Senator Jeremy Miller said in a written statement, “Providing additional funding for DSPs [direct support professionals] and long-term care providers has long been one of my top priorities. These folks are in crisis. Staffing shortages have ravaged the industry. Residential providers are being forced to close, which drives individuals to other facilities already facing staffing shortages, creating a vicious cycle.” He continued, “It’s an incredibly important issue that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle value. While I would have liked to see even more funding going to nursing homes and providers, this year’s bill is a good start.”
The bill reflects some legislation the advocacy group Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation has called for, including adjustments to base wage rates that continue into the future. It does not include adjustments for keeping rates competitive with other industries. It does add about $33 million for grants to employee recruitment and retention incentives. Assistant Commissioner Natasha Merz said it also includes about $776 million over the next four fiscal years for personal care assistant programing.
“Direct service professionals are absolutely the backbone of our long term care system, and it’s really hard work,” Merz said. “It’s complex work. It’s rich work, and they should be absolutely compensated and paid to reflect that.”
Providers have to compete against each other for staff members, Merz said, as an employee at a nursing home may be able to transition to working at a group home, for example. They also have to compete against other parts of the workforce, such as hospitality and restaurants, that pay between $15 and $20 an hour, she said. With changing demographics meaning there are more older adults, she said, raising rates is not the only solution long term, and providers and the state can consider how to provide services in different ways.
The bill is currently in committee at the House. Pelowski said that a vote is expected soon.
