Biological daughters, parents reunite

Thanks to the advances of modern science, after 20 years of not knowing they still existed, twins Ava and Sonia Spindt were able to find their biological parents, former Winonan Julie Ward Charette and her husband Dale Charette.
Decades ago, Julie and Dale went through the process of in vitro fertilization and gave birth to their twin boys, Isaac and Michael Charette. After her twin boys were born, Julie found that she was being billed to maintain her additional embryos frozen and decided to donate her embryos. She hoped to help someone else who was also struggling with infertility, though her fertility doctor explained that she wouldn’t know what would become of her donation.
Meanwhile, Carla Spindt, an artist and theater actress in California, decided she wanted to enjoy the journey of motherhood. Carla came across a woman whose husband was a fertility doctor, who in turn told Carla that there were embryos that had been donated that she might be able to have implanted. A round of in vitro fertilization and nine months later, Carla gave birth to Ava and Sonia.
Ava and Sonia said they did not know that they were not biologically related to Carla for all of their lives. In fact, they added that at times they were bullied in school for not looking like their mother and not having a father, but that didn’t stop them from loving their mother.
Many years passed, and Ava and Sonia’s grandmother passed away, the only family member who knew about Carla’s in vitro fertilization. When they were in college, Carla told them the truth, fearing that she could die with the secret and the twins would be unable to know their origins.
Ava and Sonia said the news came to them as a shock, as they had pictures of Carla holding them when they were born. Ava and Sonia said Carla reaffirmed their true origins, but they continued to love her, and sometime later, Carla died of cancer.
In 2014, Ava and Sonia said that now knowing what they knew, they decided to take an ancestry test, not to find out who their biological parents were, but rather to make sure that they didn’t have any genetic markers of family diseases in their DNA.
In 2018, one of Julie’s sisters, Marcy, noticed that there was a family match in her ancestry test — a pair of twins whom she had never met. Marcy notified Julie, who in turn realized who the twins might have been and where they came from.
“The hair in the back of my neck was standing up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, they found us, whoever they are,’” Julie said.
“I remember getting a text message from [Ava] of a screenshot of an email in all caps from Marcy being like, ‘I KNOW WHO YOUR BIOLOGICAL MOTHER IS!’” Sonia said.
The group finally met for the first time later in 2018. Julie said they went out for dinner and she was surprised by just how alike all of her children were, down to what they were eating and drinking, despite never having met.
“They had the same mannerisms,” Julie said. “Even though they were raised in two different areas by two different families, it just seemed so uncanny for them to be so much alike.”
Since then, the group meets three times a year to catch up. Sonia currently works as a computer science instructor and curriculum developer for a tech company in San Francisco, and Ava works as the director of mathematics for a charter school in Albuquerque, N.M. In their most recent get-together, Julie showed Ava and Sonia the city of Winona, where she was raised and still remembers fondly.
