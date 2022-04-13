Bird club takes in great migrations

by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Bird Club held a bird walk event at Prairie Island this past Saturday to spot birds coming out for the season and waterfowl migrating through the region.
“I was first and foremost glad that everybody survived standing by Prairie Island Road and nobody got hurt,” Winona Bird Club President Richie Swanson said jokingly. “At one point I had 30-40 birders up on the road, and that’s a lot of people to come to watch birds. The age range was from 9 years old to people in their 80s, and that was wonderful to see too.”
The Winona Bird Club, established in 1961, has been a staple for many birders in the area with over 100 members today.
The club got to observe many types of birds on their walk. According to Swanson, the group saw harriers, eagles, trumpeter swans, yellow-rumped warblers, canvasback ducks, blue-winged and green-winged teal ducks, and pelicans. “About 40 percent of North America’s waterfowl rely upon the Upper Mississippi during migration — that’s from the whole continent,” Swanson added.
“We’re trying to see what birds are migrating this time of year,” Birder Vince Ciangiola said. “Any birds here, we take note of them and appreciate them.”
As many of the species are migratory and appear a couple of times a year, April through May and September through October is prime time for the club to do their bird walks. “During COVID we increased our walks because we couldn’t meet inside … since there are so many good places to bird around Winona,” Swanson said.
Many of the birders share their experiences with the rest of the club, which helps spread the knowledge within and outside of the club.
“You learn stuff from other people and birders,” Ciangiola said. “You learn [bird] habits, and what to look for — it’s a great experience. Everybody’s cooperative and they’ll help you see stuff that you normally won’t see by yourself.”
“We share our knowledge together, and we share which places we like to go and see,” Swanson said. “Some of us are really good at hearing the birds and finding the birds by song.” He continued, “It’s as much of a social club as it’s a scientific club. The club has a lot of scientists in it; we have retired biologists from the Fish and Wildlife [Service], naturalists from the Whitewater Park, and retired professors from St. Mary’s University and Winona State University. A lot of the people who have worked in the field give us really good expertise when we do give input to the city.”
The Winona Bird Club champions efforts to help preserve natural habitats around the Winona area. This includes submitting conservation visions to the Winona Comprehensive Plan and demonstrating to future generations the importance of nature.
“The bird club back in the 1980s got a grant to develop the nature trail on Prairie Island and it created a kind of trail guide that informed people about it,” Swanson said. “There’s never been a habitat management plan, and now that’s coming into being too. That’s good as humanity is getting smarter about taking steps to preserve nature.”
“Take note of nature because it’s a healthy thing,” Ciangiola said. “You never know when a species might go away and you don’t see it again. Take note of it and appreciate it.”
