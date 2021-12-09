The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for much of Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin tomorrow and Saturday morning. The NWS forecasts 7-11 inches of snow will fall across much of Winona, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties from Friday at 6 a.m. through noon on Saturday, with up 11-16 inches in northern Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
"Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected with pockets of whiteout conditions possible," NWS meteorologists write, adding, "There will be significant impacts to travel, especially north of Interstate 90 — prepare accordingly."
More information and updates are available at www.weather.gov/arx.
