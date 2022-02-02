Blood drive volunteer keeps on giving

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
For years, Beverly Spande organized and helped volunteer at blood drives, but she also has received a blood donation herself in the past. The insight she gained from that experience stays with her to this day in her work at blood drives. “I know that it is important that it’s there for you if you need it,” the outgoing American Red Cross blood drive organizer at Central Lutheran Church said.
This year, after volunteering since 2005, Spande is stepping down from organizing drives. She enjoys her work so much, though, that she is staying on as a volunteer. “I will still, even though I’m 91,” she said. “I can’t just sit home and twiddle my thumbs.”
Unfortunately for those who need it, blood may not be there. The Red Cross, which collects about 40 percent of the U.S. blood supply, announced in January that it is facing a national blood crisis that represents the most significant shortage of blood in more than 10 years. “We have a lot of hospitals and clinics that rely on us for the blood products they need for their patients,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving Southeast Minnesota Melanie Tschida said. “When we don’t have the supply, we can’t meet the demand.” Not being able to meet demand means health care providers may have to talk with their patients about waiting to do a procedure until more blood is available, Tschida said. Those battling cancer or chronic illness, as well as those involved in traumatic events such as car accidents, also may need blood, she said.
Typically, there are not as many blood drives around the holidays, Tschida said, and there are also winter illnesses and weather to contend with, which contributes to the present shortage. The continuing pandemic has also compounded the crisis, she said. Over the past few years, there have not been as many blood drives at businesses, colleges or high schools, she said, and like many other organizations, the Red Cross has struggled at times with staffing and had to cancel drives as a result. One at Central Lutheran Church was canceled last month.
There is hope, however. Community members can help improve this difficult situation by donating blood at drives throughout the area and recruiting others to donate, as well, Tschida said.
“It’s a huge contribution to the health of our community, our state and everything by giving that precious gift of blood,” Kathy Benke, the incoming American Red Cross blood drive organizer at Central Lutheran Church, said. She added, “It is the life pulse for many people … We need to keep our supplies up to meet the demand, or it’s going to become a rationing situation.”
Blood donations are a key piece of the health system, Tschida said. “It’s not a medicine that can be manufactured in a lab. It’s only available through the generosity of other people,” she said. “When you give blood, you are literally saving lives, because your blood products are going to go to someone who desperately needs that to continue their life.”
If a community member cannot donate but is still interested in supporting blood drives, volunteering like Spande and Benke is a wonderful option. Volunteers help keep a drive running smoothly by taking on responsibilities such as manning an intake desk and serving beverages and snacks after donations.
Over the years, Spande has seen some parts of drives change. She and other volunteers used to call regular donors to schedule their appointments, and now, scheduling is done online. What hasn’t changed is Spande’s appreciation for meeting or exceeding donation goals, which has happened most of the time, she said. “[It’s] just the satisfaction of knowing, even if you didn’t meet the goal, you were able to help in some way, some small way, some person being able to get blood,” she said. As a result of volunteering often, she has gotten to know frequent donors, as well. Seeing people of many different ages donate is great, too, Benke said.
Blood drives are not without their tricky moments. Volunteers keep an eye on donors getting a quick bite after their appointments to make sure they are all right, and alert Red Cross staff if someone faints, Spande said. It is also hard to see people’s disappointment if they were expecting to donate but were not able to for whatever reason that day, Benke said.
Those interested in finding out more may visit redcrossblood.org. There are upcoming drives in Stockton on February 10, the Winona Family YMCA on March 11 and American Legion Post Number Nine in Winona on March 21. Tschida encouraged community members to let the Red Cross know if they are unable to make their appointment so the organization can fill the spot, and to be flexible with rescheduling if the Red Cross has to cancel a drive.
