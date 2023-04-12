by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Some school leaders updated the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board at its April 6 meeting on staff feedback regarding changes made this school year to special education programming.
This school year a program offering more intensive services for high school students moved from the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) to Winona Senior High School (WSHS). Additionally, some programs offering more intensive services for elementary students moved to different elementary schools within the district. A parent raised concerns last year about the impact of the changes on students and the amount of feedback the district sought from staff and families.
At the School Board meeting, the district shared surveys of staff members about the changes. It does not appear that WAPS surveyed families.
In a survey of staff involved with the programs in December 2022, participants responded to a statement on a scale of one to six, with one meaning “not beneficial to students” and six meaning “extremely beneficial for students.” Asked about how the change in programming and locations has gone, 81.5 % answered with a four, five or six. Participants also responded to a statement on a scale of one to six, with one being “not at all” and six being ”extremely well.” For the statement, “Our new team is cooperating and collaborating”, 84.1% answered with a four, five or six.
Special Education Director Sarah Knudsen said she felt the survey response rate reflected the number of people involved with the programs, and overall, she was pleased with the survey results and felt they were about where she would expect them to be a year after the program changes.
This March, the district surveyed a broader group of staff members, including general education teachers, about the program changes, and the reviews were more mixed. Participants responded to statements that were similar to those in the December survey, based on the scale that was used in the December survey. Asked about how the change in programming and locations has gone, 15.6% answered with a two; 12.5% with a three; 17.2% with a four; 25% with a five; and 28.1% with a six. In response to the statement, “Our new team, including general education and special education staff, is cooperating and collaborating as we plan for and serve students in the program”, 10.9% answered with a two; 12.5% answered with a three; 23.4% answered with a four; 25 percent answered with a five; and 26.6% answered with a six. Knudsen said the response rate was not extremely high, but the district could still gain insight into what improvements to make from the survey.
Knudsen and some elementary principals also reviewed strengths and needs that staff identified for the special education programs. At Goodview Elementary School, staff reported seeing students accepted in general education classrooms and having more accessibility for students with mobility needs was a strength, according to Knudsen. Regarding needs, Knudsen said staff noted there were issues with being short staffed when staff members were absent and a concern about the amount of space available for part-time staff.
At Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, Principal Justin Hanson said some strengths staff identified include collaboration and students having more opportunities to participate in general education classrooms. Some needs, he said, are more space and more staff.
Jefferson Principal Jay Woller said some of the feedback with regard to strengths was staff receiving a substantial amount of training in areas such as de-escalation and fostering connections with students. “That’s a big component to the work they’re doing,” he said. In terms of needs, he said staff would continue working on helping students have success in general education classrooms and training staff.
At the high school, Knudsen said staff identified a strength as students having more access to classes and connections with other students. Some needs include better internal communication and support for staff addressing all the different classes high school students take, she said.
A teacher in one of the elementary programs said she feels the school year has gone well. She and her colleagues have focused on tracking behavioral and academic data regularly, she said, to help students do well in general education classrooms.
School Board member Pete Watkins said he would like the district to also survey the families of students in special education programming. Knudsen said WAPS could do so.
Knudsen provided other background information and spoke about future plans, as well.
The number of students receiving special education services decreased from 726 in 2021 to 590 in 2022, while the percentage of students receiving special education services remained relatively stable, changing from from 24% to 22%.
The district also is working to reincorporate some co-teaching, in which general education and special education teachers provide instruction together, at the middle school next fall, Knudsen said. WAPS pulled back on that method last year, she said, because the district felt it was not the most effective use of staff or best way to provide students the proper services. The district has since taken time to study the model, she continued.
The district also shifted to a new model of de-escalation training, Knudsen said.
Additionally, the district is exploring the possibility of offering more intensive special education programming, Knudsen said.
Knudsen is working on a strategic plan for special education programming before she resigns from the district at the end of the school year, she said. School Board member Jim Schul asked that she develop the plan. “I believe this is a nice catapult for a strategic plan in the special education program at Winona Area Public Schools,” he said.
