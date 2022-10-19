Borzyskowski, Buysman make pitch to voters

by CESAR SALAZAR
In the upcoming Winona City Council election in November, City Council member incumbent George Borzykowski faces newcomer Amber Buysman for the council’s Fourth Ward seat. Both candidates discussed their views on issues facing the city and why they are running.
Borzykowksi has been a part of the Winona City Council for 24 years and is a member of the Winona Port Authority and the Winona Housing and Redevelopment Authority among other committees. He added that he has been with the city long enough to have plenty of experience with how the city, its budget, its departments, and the community operates. “My experience is simply being there for 24 years,” Borzykowksi said.
Buysman is a native Minnesotan and has two degrees in education and is currently pursuing a degree in nursing. Buysman has done lots of advocacy work and has most recently worked with Engage Winona to create more accessibility for individuals in the community. She believes her experiences help her look at what important issues Fourth Ward residents face that she could help change. “I felt that stagnant leadership can lead to complacency, and I thought it was time for change and to really be the person that amplifies the voice of the Fourth Ward,” Buysman said.
Public safety building and community center
When the city explored the idea to build a new police-fire station and community center where the current East Rec Center (ERC) stands, many citizens opposed the proposal, causing the city to scrap the plans.
Initially, Borzykowski expressed some support for the project. “I said, ‘What a complex, and boy, $41 million — I would love to have that in my ward,’” he said, describing his initial reaction in a recent interview. “I don’t know of a council representative that would not want that in their ward.”
Ultimately, Borzykowski proposed to the City Council to scrap the plans for the new public safety building and community center at the ERC due to the public’s feelings toward the project and the importance of the ERC to the Fourth Ward. He added that he would advocate for a combined police and fire station but would still support separate facilities if that was the plan.
Buysman was opposed to the proposal and spoke against it during the City Council’s public hearing in July. Buysman said she is in support of building a community center by combining the ERC and the Friendship Center to help community relationships. She also said that the police and fire stations could stand to be improved, as she understands the importance of emergency services. Buysman believes that a combined police and fire station is the fiscally responsible option for the city.
Budgets
The city’s 2023 budget is a status quo budget that will see the city continue to fund its current services with not much in the way of new projects. Despite that, the city could see a 9.5 percent increase in the tax levy simply to continue its current operations.
Buysman would seek to advocate with state representatives to see a higher distribution of local government aid funds from the state to rural Minnesota. “I don’t think anyone’s trying to raise taxes,” Buysman said. “We just have to continue to be fiscally responsible. With inflation, it’s even more painful.”
Borzykowski said that while he’d love to see the budget cut more, he can’t see the budget cut more without services to the city being interrupted. He said that he wants the city to continue to lower the city’s 9.5 percent tax levy increase if possible. “I think for what we’re delivering right now, I don’t think services could be cut,” he said.
Priorities
Both candidates presented what they believe should be some of the priorities for the city.
Borzykowksi believes the city should continue to pursue mental health initiatives, such as the one that was recently passed with the American Rescue Plan Act for $180,000. City staff are discussing with Winona Health and Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Clinic what direction or projects the city should focus on for mental health. He added that he would also like to see homelessness addressed within the city as well as a neighborhood watch group established in the city. A project that he would like to see go forward as well is a dog park in the East End.
Buysman would like to see the community center project go forward, using the previous plans the city had developed. She believes that the project would help meet the greater needs of the community. At the very least, she hopes that repurposing the ERC would open up the options available to the community, and with that, she would hope the city could fund more programming for the community center.
