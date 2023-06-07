by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Last month, WAPS' officials' plans for next year's budget showed increased state funding had wiped out the district's deficit and eliminated the need for several budget cuts that the district had been planning. However, since then, WAPS staff identified another roughly $1 million in additional costs and recommended reinstating some of those cuts and funding shifts to balance the budget. District officials shared more information on what will be funded or cut in next year's budget, while other questions still remain.
Time is limited for the School Board to review and approve the budget before the July 1 deadline. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said she believed the intent was for the budget book, the approximately 50-page, most detailed budget draft the School Board receives, to go before the School Board this week, but she would need to check with Finance Director Sarah Slaby. Initially, the budget book was slated to arrive at the board table last month.
The newly identified additional costs include about $741,000 in staffing costs not included in past calculations of the budget deficit, about $131,000 in childcare staffing costs and $75,000 for a position not originally included in past calculations of a budget deficit.
Freiheit said that some of the additional costs appear as the district works on the budget’s finer details. “As you do that, some of those things come up that you maybe didn’t consider, when looking at the macro level of the budget,” she said.
Among the cuts or funding shifts is a proposal to reduce the projected salary increase for staff from 3% to 2%, a savings of about $214,000. District staff also proposed eliminating an accounting position. Another proposal is to shift about $100,000 from operating capital funds to pay for an IT position.
Additionally, the district is proposing using about $60,000 more in federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding for staffing.
District staff recommended cutting $156,000 originally meant to cover potential staffing shortfalls at the high school, as well.
Another question is what ESSER-funded initiatives WAPS will be able to continue next year, as it begins to run out of the federal funding.District staff will propose continuing to use ESSER funding for student success coaches (staff dedicated to helping disadvantaged students), an elementary science specialist, and the coordinator of an academic program called Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), Freiheit said. WAPS will also propose continuing to put ESSER funding toward staffing in the hopes of reducing class sizes, she said. Moreover, the district will propose covering some costs for implementing multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS), or various additional help for students, with ESSER funding, she said, as well as some costs for holding family engagement activities.
For some counseling and social work previously funded with ESSER, Freiheit said, WAPS staff will propose shifting costs to the district’s general fund.
Earlier this year, there was a question of whether the district would implement AVID at the elementary level. Freiheit said that training for staff will start and be covered with staff development funds.
The district is also considering where to get additional funding to help support a restorative practices coordinator role that currently has support through a grant.
District staff thought through which programs and positions to continue based on the amount of ESSER funding remaining, what has been working for students and what aligns with WAPS’ strategic plan, Freiheit said.
Meanwhile, the district is conducting an operational audit of its programs and buildings, evaluating which programs to discontinue. Freiheit said recommendations from the audit will go before the School Board at its June 22 meeting. When asked whether the audit was identifying any programs that would be eliminated from next year’s budget, Freiheit said she could not answer that question currently as the district’s leaders need time to continue working on it.
