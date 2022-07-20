by CESAR SALAZAR
Law enforcement officers have identified a woman who was found deceased in the Mississippi River, and officers are working to contact her family. On July 5, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report that the body of Diana Bork, 61, of Independence, Wis., was found floating in the river by Mosquito Island, just downriver of Winona’s East End. Deputies say her body appears to have only been in the river for a day.
The case was turned over to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and is under investigation to determine the circumstances of her death.
