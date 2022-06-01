by CESAR SALAZAR
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash outside Wabasha on Tuesday. On May 31 at 3:02 p.m., Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 25 leading into Wabasha. According to the report, a northbound SUV deviated into the southbound lane where two motorcycles were traveling and struck Douglas Hildebrandt, 67, of Redwoods Falls, Minn., who was driving one of the motorcycles. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures on Hildebrandt on-site. He was then reportedly transported to a local area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
The rider of the other motorcycle reportedly did not require medical attention and the driver of the SUV was transported to the local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the BCSO. The accident is under investigation by the BCSO. The BCSO was assisted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin state patrols, and the Nelson Fire Department.
