by CHRIS ROGERS
Two Fountain City teens died and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday night on County Road M southwest of Fountain City, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.
A 15-year-old girl was killed in the crash, and a 16-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A 17-year-old boy, also of Fountain City, was taken to the hospital for injuries, and a 51-year-old Fountain City woman was treated for minor injuries.
The crash happened on County Road M near Bork Lane on Buffalo Ridge. The sheriff’s office reported that “a vehicle crossed the center line of County Road M near the crest of a hill and struck the other vehicle head-on.” Sheriff Michael Osmond said that which vehicle — an SUV driven by the 51-year-old woman or a van carrying the three teens — crossed the centerline is still under investigation, and Wisconsin State Patrol crash investigators were still on the scene as of Tuesday morning. Speed and lack of seat belt usage were factors in the crash, the sheriff reported.
The names of the two deceased teens had not yet been released as of press time on Tuesday, pending notification of their families.
The Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, Winona Area Ambulance Service, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and Buffalo County Coroner’s Office assisted.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that speed and seatbelt usage were no factors in the crash.
