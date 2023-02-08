Businesses bouncing back after fire

by CESAR SALAZAR
A fire may be one of the biggest setbacks for a business, and some Winona businesses can attest to that. Two Winona businesses that suffered fires in recent years have been able to get back up and running despite the setback.
Anova Furnishings and ZaZa’s Pub and Pizzeria had the misfortune of having a fire break out: one of Anova’s buildings burned down in March 2022, and ZaZa’s had a kitchen fire in August 2020. Both businesses have been up and running for some time, and leadership and owners talked about how they’ve recovered.
Around the time that ZaZa’s reopened in March 2022, one of the buildings at the Anova factory was engulfed in flames in the early morning of March 7, 2022. The fire followed the report of another smaller fire two days prior. Investigators believe embers from the smaller fire two days prior may not have been properly extinguished and may have caused the larger fire.
At the time, Anova was in the process of installing conveyor belt systems at the factory, according to Anova’s human resources manager, Chuck Springer. He added that perhaps somehow in the installation process, which includes grinding and rewiring, a spark could’ve caused a smolder.
The building that burnt down held space for maintenance, warehouse, command center, and storage portions of the facility, with no direct production lines. However, the fire still set back production time by almost six weeks, Springer said.
Anova staff did not provide an exact financial loss, but CEO Eric Gilbert said it was in the mid-seven figures range, between the inventory, equipment, building, and business loss. Anova’s loss was covered by their insurance, and as the staff was unable to come in, employees were able to remain on payroll during the downtime, Gilbert previously said.
The fire did set back Anova’s plan to expand in Winona, but now the fire has allowed the company to start fresh with new options for systems and buildings, according to Production Manager Grady Fahrendholz and Production Scheduler Jim Degnan. The company is looking at many options for rebuilding, but Gilbert said he’ll go with whatever option the team determines best supports doubling the output of the company in five years.
Degnan said that despite the setback, Anova actually had one of its best years in sales. This year, the company’s target is to meet or surpass last year’s sales.
On the morning of August 24, 2020, residents of apartments above ZaZa’s evacuated the building due to a fire that started on the lower floor. Landlord Edward Becker said investigators told him that some clothes in a dryer had been the cause of the fire, and the business went dark for 18 months.
The previous owners of ZaZa’s did not stay to rebuild their business, and with the name being owned by Becker, Becker’s rental company dipped into its savings to rebuild the restaurant. Becker said he decided to sell the business to a new owner, who reopened the pub in March 2022 and the pizzeria later in August. Becker said that the restaurant’s new owner is trying to move away from its previous “college-dive-bar” look to a more family-friendly restaurant. “We’re extremely ecstatic about this operator,” Becker said about the direction the new owner is taking the pizzeria.
All in all, Becker said between the loss of revenue for his rental company and the cost of reconstruction, the fire put a dent into the company’s cash flow of around $700,000. ZaZa’s still isn't in the clear, with the pizzeria only opening up six months ago and business being slower than it would have normally, but it has been gaining more and more steam, Becker said.
“We brought it back around, and there were times we didn’t think we’d make it, but we got lucky in a lot of ways,” Becker said. “We worked really hard, and had a lot of good people helping us out, so it all panned out really well.”
Anova staff said that many local businesses showed support for the company, including Mississippi Welders Supply Co., which coincidentally experienced a devastating fire this past weekend (see page 3A). Anova’s and ZaZa’s returns are hopeful signs of the future for businesses hit by fires.
