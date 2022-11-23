by ALEXANDRA RETTER
At the Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC), school leaders used federal COVID relief funding to add more staffing positions for extra reading support, counseling and teaching. The district’s goal with the positions is to reduce class sizes and better serve elementary students’ mental health needs.
Superintendent Troy White said district officials used federal COVID relief funding, or ESSER funding, to add a reading interventionist position. The staff member collaborates with teachers at the kindergarten through sixth grade level to develop strategies to provide extra help for students in reading. The staff member can also spend extra time with students on reading.
School leaders also added a counseling position at the elementary school level, White said. The goal of adding the position is to help students with their mental health needs, he added.
District officials added several teaching positions at the elementary school level, as well, White said. He added that school leaders did so with the aim of keeping class sizes as small as possible.
Helping with students’ mental health needs, reducing class sizes and providing extra help for students with reading all reflect the district’s strategic plan, White said. According to the strategic plan for 2021-2024, C-FC aims for each student in first through eighth grade to reach or exceed one year of academic growth in math and language arts every year, create an atmosphere that is safe socially and emotionally, and teach students positive behavior.
At the height of the pandemic, school leaders also put ESSER funding toward online learning, according to White.
District officials now hope to continue using ESSER funding for the additional positions, White said. He continued that school leaders project they will spend about $300,000 to $350,000 by the end of the 2022-2023 school year and have about $195,000 of the federal funding remaining to use in the 2023-2024 school year.
