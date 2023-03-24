by ALEXANDRA RETTER
There will be more child care available at Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC) in 2024 as it expands its partnership with Head Start.
The School Board earlier this month approved spending about $10,000 to $15,000 to remodel existing space to offer more child care, Superintendent Troy White said. The board also agreed to continue supporting the program’s needs in areas such as space, maintenance and food service, he said. An exploration of expanding the district’s existing partnership with Head Start began several years ago in light of a need for child care locally. “So I think the overall response was grateful and thankful for everybody that had been involved,” White said of moving forward with the expansion. The broader, regional Head Start program will also provide almost $500,000 to support the local programming, he said.
Through the expanded partnership, there will initially be 12 more child care spots for students qualifying for Head Start, a federal program supporting families with lower income who have young children, White said. There will also be four more spots for other families, such as staff members and, potentially, community members, he said. The district hopes to welcome students in March of next year, White said. “Sixteen spots doesn’t fit what the data shows for need, but again, it’s a start, and from there we’ll look at the possibilities and ventures of expanding in the future,” he said of the local need for additional child care.
The expanded program will serve children from birth to 3 years old, White said. There will be one room for children from birth to about age 1 and another room for children who are 2 or 3 years old, he continued. In each room, there will be eight children, with six of the spots for students who qualify for Head Start and the remaining two spots for other children, he said. There is currently Head Start programming at the district for 3 and 4 year olds, and that programming will continue, White said.
C-FC hopes to improve the recruitment and retention of staff members by offering more child care, White said. The district also hopes to provide children with additional time for learning social and academic skills and staff members with more time to support students earlier who need extra help, he said. Overall, the program could help better prepare students for kindergarten and elementary school, he said. “So hopefully we can address some of the learning loss and things that have happened over the next few years by being proactive with the next generation that’s coming through,” he said. Once children are in the district for early childhood programming, they may remain in the district for their further education, as well, he said.
The district originally considered a larger renovation, White said, but determined it was not financially feasible. Now, the district will renovate two rooms Head Start already uses, he said. Those renovations will include creating doorways and ensuring there is enough space for equipment such as cribs, he added. There will not be renovations of outdoor areas such as play spaces, he said. The funding for the renovations will come from the district’s capital improvements and maintenance budget, White said. The district will step back from some other projects now to complete the remodeling, White said, then access another account that can only be used after funds remain in it for several years to cover the cost of some other projects.
In the meantime, Head Start staff members will begin hiring and training the employees needed for the new child care rooms, White said.
The district will also continue reaching out to elected officials to advocate for increased state support of school child care, White said.
