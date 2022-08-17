by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC) and Head Start are investigating the possibility of expanding Head Start programming at C-FC to serve a broader age range of children.
Head Start, a federal program providing care and education for young children of families with low income, began offering programming for children who are three to five in the C-FC district in 2012. That programming started in one classroom and grew to another classroom and workspace. Now the district is considering whether to expand that existing Head Start programming to serve children who are six weeks through five years old. The expansion could entail renovating some junior high school space. Earlier this summer, an architectural consultant estimated it would cost about $1 million or more, Superintendent Troy White said. The district does not have that money, he added.
There is a child care shortage in the area, and some other districts in the region started child care programs, White said. Providing child care for community members would be valuable, he added. Moreover, providing child care for school staff members could help recruit and retain employees, he said. District leaders wanted to analyze those factors and needs. Since last fall, C-FC and Head Start staff toured a few other child care programs in the region and analyzed C-FC’s current facilities with the architectural consultant.
Today, district leaders are weighing factors such as declining enrollment and whether a long-term investment in child care is justified,the availability of federal and state funding that could help finance the project, and space needs for current after-school programming. For example, the district would have to coordinate between a student group in the school after the school day and the child care programming going until later in the evening, White said.
District leaders are also considering the increased maintenance needs that a child care space would bring, in contrast to those of a junior high classroom; where a playground would go; how students in classrooms near the new playground would be affected; and how to keep the parking lot area near the program safe, White said.
A consequence of the expansion would be needing to renovate the space again if it is needed once more for junior high students, White said.
“The uniqueness of the C-FC School District building is that we are limited on usable space and buildable area, so right now, [we’re] looking at what could we do with the space we have, and then see where that takes us …” White said.
White has spoken with local child care providers about the concept and will continue to do so, he said, to gain insight into how many children in the area are receiving care and how many need care.
There is not a timeline for the project, White said, adding that with financial help, the process would move more quickly, and without it, the process would go more slowly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.