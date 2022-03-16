C-FC FBLA students prep for state

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After years of competing and hours of practicing, student leaders of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) at the Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) School District are excited that many of their group members have earned a spot at the upcoming state competition.
In FBLA, students can learn about topics including public speaking, networking, business ethics, coding, publishing, political science, journalism economics and information technology. Students also volunteer in their community and host activities for younger students at their school. Students in ninth through 12th grade can participate in the high school chapter, while the middle level chapter is for students in seventh and eighth grade. There are three competitions each school year — regionals, state and nationals — in addition to conventions. Conventions feature workshops, and there are some workshops at the competitions, too.
At this year’s regional competition, watching younger students move on to state was wonderful, senior and chapter Vice President Haili Brone said, as she had seen the work they put in to get there and some had not been able to compete previously amid the pandemic. Now, watching students work hard at implementing judges’ critiques in preparation for state is great, senior and chapter President Zoey Slaby said. Brone, Slaby and junior and chapter Reporter Mikayla Stiehl agreed that they were proud many students from their smaller chapter moved on. Those going to state include students Karter Domine, Val Spriggle, Kaili Hager, Stiehl and Jaycee Lisowski for parliamentary procedure; Laura Adank for introduction to information technology; Madison Frazen for journalism; Hale Madsen for political science; Mya Stanton for business ethics; Brone and Slaby for sales presentation; and Karson Holien for economics. Slaby added that going from uncertainty at the beginning of the school year surrounding whether there would be a chapter while an advisor was found to having a number of students move on to state was special.
This is hardly the first competition for the student leaders. Slaby and Brone have competed together since they were in seventh grade. Stiehl has also competed since she was in seventh grade.
Stiehl’s team, which focuses on proper procedures for holding meetings, practices at least three days a week. Students who take written exams on a topic study individually. Those competing as a group set their own times to prepare. “That’s really fun to have to overcome challenges in different things between you and your group’s members when you’re deciding on your project and how to present it,” Slaby said.
Slaby and Brone compete together with a sales presentation. They give a speech about a product, try to persuade judges to buy the item and answer judges’ questions.
After brainstorming a list of products that most people need or enjoy, Slaby and Brone decided on a smart watch, as they both have used one. They then created their speech and presentation, making sure it fit within the time they would be allotted. That trial and error process included thinking through whether their presentation format fit with their product.
Over six years of competing with each other, Slaby and Brone have gained insight into collaboration. “You really have to form a close bond and relationship with the person you’re working with, because you have to be able to work together for long periods of time and overcome disagreements,” Slaby said. She continued, “That’s been nice, to learn how to work with others and compromise and see different perspectives.”
Stiehl and her teammates work to understand meeting procedures inside and out so they can properly run a meeting and include everything that judges are looking for in a set amount of time.
The student leaders have learned broader lessons while practicing and competing, as well, some of which resonate outside of school. “It’s going to take a lot of work, but the work is going to pay off in one way or another, because by putting in the studying … and practicing, you get better each time, or you understand something new,” Stiehl said of what she has learned in FBLA. Through FBLA, Brone has decided to go into business in the future and met her goal of traveling. “FBLA has helped give me a direction to go in life and helped me get skills I can use, such as public speaking,” she said.
“Learning how to [speak in public] and how to meet new people and make connections and network has been really important, and those skills are life-long skills that will help me regardless of if I’m in a business field or not,” Slaby said.
Students get to travel for certain competitions. When Slaby and Brone earned a spot at the national competition several years ago, they got to travel to Anaheim, Cali. For Stiehl, a highlight was line dancing and petting a long horn at a competition in Texas.
“It’s really fun to get to explore more of the world and get out of our small area and just see what other people experience,” Slaby said.
Some bonds formed in FBLA extend beyond high school and into different professions members pursue. “Just being with close-knit groups of people and making those connections, I know there are people I’ve been on the team with that have graduated that in my future I’ll reach out to,” Brone said.
