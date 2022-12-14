by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC) is considering more limited renovations than initially proposed to provide child care for young children. C-FC would expand its partnership with Head Start to help fill a child care shortage in the area.
“We had a plan to renovate a big, huge portion of the building,” Superintendent Troy White said. “That’s kind of stepped back a little bit because of the large price tag to renovating the building and not having any funding sources beyond just our regular funds, which are already kind of spread thin.” An architectural consultant estimated that renovating spaces at the junior high school for the program would cost $1 million or more.
The goal of the proposed renovation was to expand the district’s partnership with Head Start, a national program that provides services for low-income families to help prepare children for school. The program could still serve an expanded age range of children with the more limited renovation. C-FC has partnered with Head Start to serve children from ages three to five since 2012. Expanding the partnership would mean the program could serve children from six weeks of age through five years old. White said earlier this year that the area is experiencing a child care shortage, and providing child care for community members would be beneficial. He added that providing child care for school staff members could help recruit and retain employees.
Now, the district is considering investing about $10,000 initially for a more limited renovation, White said. That renovation would allow the program to serve about eight infants and nine toddlers, as well as create some additional spaces for more children who are three years old. Overall, the district would create about 20 to 24 more child care spots, he said. “We’re hoping to be able to utilize some of those additional spots for some of our staff and residents of the district,” he said. Head Start would hire an additional staff member, he continued.
White emphasized that C-FC wishes to collaborate, not compete, with local child care providers. “My hope is to continue to partner and communicate with the daycares that are still running in our area and district,” he said. He added, “I don’t want to put anybody out of business.”
