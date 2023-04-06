The Winona Police Department, Winona County and Fillmore County sheriff’s offices are seeking volunteers to join a mass search tomorrow, Friday, April 7, for a missing woman.
Madeline Kingsbury went missing last Friday, and law enforcement has been scouring areas of Winona and Fillmore counties and asking for landowners’ and residents’ help in locating clues. Now for the first time, they’re calling on volunteers to search areas en masse.
The agencies are asking adult volunteers to work approximately four-hour shifts, meeting at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow at two locations: the Goodview Fire Department, 4135 Fifth Street, Goodview, or Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane, Rushford. “The officials are looking for individuals over 18 years of age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances,” they wrote. “Please understand that if you volunteer, we need to have individuals that are able to meet these requirements and that can wear appropriate clothing and footwear … Volunteers will be assigned to a search area and will be bussed to that area. Bring your driver’s license/identification. You will need to be checked in and out for security and accountability.”
Volunteers are asked to sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E45AAA628A6F8C07-search.
