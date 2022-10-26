Called to help: Grace Place’s Burton retires

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
When Darlene Valguna came to Rushford in June 2018 from the Philippines, a community member invited her to a morning music class for families with young children at the local organization Grace Place, led by founder Carla Burton. The organization provides mentoring opportunities, as well as necessities like clothing through its thrift stores. It also runs a transitional shelter for women with young children. “It supported my kids during that time,” Valguna said. “And Carla [was] a blessing to my family, where, as a migrant, I didn’t have much knowledge of the place. It was our first venture in a foreign land. And Grace Place has been there for us, to support us as a family, and Carla is just warm and loving.”
Valguna and her family are just one example of the many people Burton and Grace Place have helped during the organization’s 30 years. Recently, Grace Place held a celebration to mark the milestone anniversary, as well as Burton’s upcoming retirement.
Grace Place staff members Jo Malmin and Helen Peterson came to the event and agreed that they appreciate helping people find the items they need at the Rushford store. “And it makes me appreciate more what I do have,” Peterson said. They also agreed that the store has been highly beneficial in Rushford. “I think it’s great that she had an idea that worked and was needed,” Peterson said.
Holley Schmidlapp said she started as a volunteer at Grace Place when feeling broken down spiritually. “And Carla just took me in … and gave me self-worth and confidence and everything a girl could dream of,” she said. She said in an interview that Grace Place has given her faith.
Valguna said in an interview that through attending morning music classes, she was able to meet friends, and her daughter applies what she learns from Burton in the class at home. Her daughter sang a song that she learned from Burton to say goodbye to her dad when he went to work, for instance.
Burton was a part-time preschool teacher in Winona when a few things happened around the same time and ultimately led to her founding Grace Place. She met a young woman who was pregnant. The woman had dropped out of high school and was living in low-income housing. “And she was just very frightened, and I just felt compassion for her and began to befriend her,” Burton said. Burton also was listening to Christian radio one day while scrubbing her floors when the radio program hosts discussed riots in front of clinics providing abortions. “And I just said a quick prayer … ‘God, this doesn’t sound like it’s doing much good. What can I do?’ And I just left it at that. I wished there was something I could do,” Burton said. Burton later felt that when praying, God encouraged her to start Grace Place. “I believe God spoke to my heart in a strong way, that he wanted this, a healing place for women who found themselves with children and alone,” she said. She began speaking with people at local churches and organizations about opening a shelter for young women who were expecting or had a child. Additionally, she wrote a letter to a group that funded faith-based projects. That group told her to choose a house and said it would pay for the home.
Burton found Grace Place’s first location, a house at the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets. At that home, Grace Place could serve up to 12 women at one time. The organization ran the shelter for about 10 years. During those years, Burton and Grace Place’s board of directors discussed how to expand the organization’s work to help families from the time children were born to when they turned five. Grace Place leaders developed a program for individual and group mentoring, called the Mustard Seed Mission. Today, having sold the first house on Fifth and Franklin, Grace Place has locations in Winona and Rushford that include thrift stores. At the stores, families have opportunities to receive free items such as clothing and household goods. Mentoring opportunities continue, as well, through programs such as Burton’s Morning Music classes for families with young children. “We sing songs, we do sign language, we take turns, we learn to play together, we learn to sing together,” Burton said of Morning Music. Those classes have been some of Burton’s favorite times at Grace Place. “It’s just about light and joy and finding a moment to just let that overtake you,” she said. She continued, “I think the most powerful thing for me is the music that I do. I’ve done it everywhere I go, and I don’t think I’ll ever stop.”
Grace Place also opened a transitional shelter for women with young children in 2020 and named the shelter Grace House.
Burton has also been moved by connecting with those she helps. One man she helped came to Grace Place for a lamp and Bible. She sat down with him and prayed for him. He began volunteering at Grace Place, and he and his partner started participating in group mentoring. His partner also later worked at Grace Place as a cashier. Today, they run a local group for children. Burton is happy to have attended their wedding, as well. “All the stuff that’s so personal, they will tell you. I’m Mom to them. And that’s what Grace Place is,” she said.
When reflecting on Grace Place’s 30 years, Burton said she is full of gratitude for her children, who were growing up as she started the organization, and those who have worked with the organization. “When I look at what’s happened over 30 years, and how many individuals have come alongside me, I can’t even — I don’t know the number. I would say thousands … I’ve always said, whoever walks through the door is the person we’re supposed to relate to and to understand and to listen to,” she said. The 30th anniversary event is a chance to “celebrate what I believe God has done and is doing and will do in the future,” she said.
Currently, Grace Place is searching for its next executive director as Burton prepares to spend time with family and friends in her retirement.
