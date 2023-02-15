by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Local emergency medical service providers said they are experiencing some staffing shortages and need more members. The field faces this issue nationwide. These providers are the ones who answer the call when community members urgently need medical attention, and their efforts help save lives.
“We are short staffed,” Winona Area Ambulance Service (WAAS) Director of Operations Andy Teska said. In the last four or five years, he continued, staffing has begun to trend downward. The service needs at least one more full-time staff member, he said, as well as about six more part-time staff members. Part-time staff members help to fill in when full-time staff members are out sick, for example, he said, and if part-time staff members are not available, a full-time staff member may have to work.
“Staffing levels are still low, but I’d say they’re better than they were six months ago,” Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger said. Over the past few years, there has been a decrease in volunteers, he said, and a number of services in the area mainly rely on volunteers as opposed to full-time staff. He added that the “sky is not falling” in the county, and if a community member calls 911, there will be an ambulance. “The crews we have are doing a wonderful job,” he said. “We just want to augment them.” This would help ensure the area does not reach a point with longer wait times for ambulance service, he said.
At Pickwick Fire and Rescue, Chief Adam Zimmerman said there are 24 members total, and 10 are emergency medical responders. Having about 30 members would be ideal, he said, while acknowledging that it may be difficult to fund that. “In the last few years, just in general, we’ve found it significantly more difficult to maintain our numbers,” he said. Zimmerman said new individuals joining the service would help those who have been part of it for years and wish to retire, as there have not been new people filling those positions.
“In order for the fire service in the U.S to continue as it is, something major has to change,” Zimmerman said. “And I guess it is at a critical level for a lot of departments, a lot of ambulance services around the area, where if they don’t get more people to volunteer and help out, they’re shutting down, which means your overtaxed hub fire departments and ambulance services now become even more overtaxed.”
In Wabasha, Ambulance Director Ryan Marking said there are four full-time staff members and 18 volunteers, and he would like to have 24 volunteers. “I would say we’re lower than normal,” he said. “We’re actively trying to recruit new volunteers.”
The time commitment of training for and working in this profession, as well as difficulties with leaving work for calls and lower wages in this field, may restrict staffing, the providers said.
Previously, individuals viewed working in emergency medical services as a career, Teska said, while today, some work in emergency medical services for a shorter amount of time before transitioning to another career in health care. “…Nationally, EMS is having a very difficult time, because it’s historically been [the case that] the pay has been low, the hours are long and can be difficult,” he said. “There’s a lot of stress involved in the job.”
Klinger said individuals may not have as much time to volunteer as in the past, and it may be harder for them to leave work for calls. He added that time commitments include going on calls and training. He agreed that pay has been lower than in other careers, as well.
The pandemic, reduced rates of volunteering and increased training requirements have played a role in staffing levels, Zimmerman said. It may be more difficult to leave work to go on calls, as well, he said.
Marking also cited the time commitment of training, as well as it being more difficult to leave work to volunteer and volunteering rates decreasing.
There are some recruitment efforts taking place. Increased pay and awareness of the atmosphere and camaraderie of the job could help improve staffing, Teska said.
With some pandemic relief funds, Klinger said, the county has sponsored a recruiting campaign with advertisements. It has included areas such as EMS, fire departments, volunteer police reserves and the county dive and rescue team, he said.
Marking said there are efforts to help pay for training and recruit college students studying health care.
“This will be my 20th year in EMS … I love this job. I wouldn’t’ve done it this long if I didn’t,” Teska said. “It’s a great job, and you have that satisfaction of knowing you’ve made a difference. It’s just a unique profession.”
“It’s a very fulfilling job,” Marking said.
Teska said WAAS offers training every year. Word of mouth discussions also help, he said.
Teska said those interested in joining the service may call for assistance with next steps, such as finding local training opportunities.
Klinger said those interested in joining the field may contact their local service or fill out a form online at winonacountyemergency.com.
Zimmerman said those interested could also stop by the department. Marking said those interested may speak with him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.