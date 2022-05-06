by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona’s budget for road repair and maintenance, or the mill and overlay program, has been on a steady decline. The budget was $1.4 million in 2020, $1.1 million in 2021, and for this year, the budget is a stark $365,000.
The city plans to work on four strips of road later in 2022 between Sarnia Street and Lake Park Drive: Winona, Washington, Johnson, and Main streets. Approximately 0.4 miles would be included for repair in the project, according to the proposal. On May 2 the City Council accepted a bid for over $348,000 submitted by the Dunn Blacktop Company for the total cost of the project.
“[This is] a very small amount for the mill and overlay street replacement that we’re accomplishing this year,” City Council Member Steve Young said at the May 2 council meeting. “This is really small compared to what our needs are.”
The city historically funds the mill and overlay project using a blend of leftover Local Government Aid funds (LGA) from the year before and tax levy, according to City Financial Manager Jessica Wojahn. LGA funding is state funding that the city can use on a wide variety of expenses with no strings attached. “For 2022, the mill and overlay budget only includes LGA as a source,” she said.
“Mill and overlay projects are considered an operational cost and historically have been funded by LGA,” City Manager Chad Ubl said in an email. “In 2022 we used LGA to cover operational costs as we do every year.”
Facing financial difficulties last fall, the city used its LGA elsewhere in the 2022 budget, and, looking to avoid deficit spending, the City Council further cut a proposed $470,000 road repair budget down to $365,000. “We used a higher portion of LGA in 2022 to fund all other city operational costs, which resulted in a reduction to our mill and overlay projects,” Ubl noted.
The city also did not want to consider dipping into its cash reserves for road maintenance. “Our financial policy … is that we are not to use cash reserves for operating costs … I also think it sets a bad precedent since we’ve all adopted that financial policy,” City Council Member Michelle Alexander said in 2021.
“We need to get back to the budgeting we’ve done before,” Young said. He added, “We just [did not] budget conservatively the past two years … so we need to get back to budget discipline and that money will be there.”
“I take calls frequently from constituents and many times it’s about streets and the condition of our streets. I don’t see how we can continue [like this],” Young said at the May 2 meeting. He continued, “We’ve got to somehow figure out how we can get more money in the streets to be able to meet the needs of the public.”
“I agree, more money should go in there, but over the past 10 years with the roads that we have really done, and we’ve done a lot of miles of road already over the last 10 years, there could be a lot more calls,” City Council Member George Borzyskowski said at the meeting, referring to the city’s previous track record of spending around $1 million on repairing neighborhood streets each year. “A lot of it has been done, and [there’s] a lot more to do.”
At this time, city officials are unsure how much the city will receive in LGA funds until later in August, therefore, the city does not know how much it can put towards funding or what streets would be able to be maintained for 2023, according to Wojahn. Young hopes that more LGA funds carry over for next year’s mill and overlay project.
“It’s not that one or two years of [under]investing in streets produces a crisis, but if we don't turn this around and get back to that million dollars of street money, in a few years it’s really going to hurt,” Young said. “We’ve got to get back to what we’ve done for years and years: the effective budgeting that takes that LGA money and puts it into the streets. We stopped doing it and we’ve got to get back to it.”
