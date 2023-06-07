by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Following the selection earlier this year of Winona State University (WSU) President Scott Olson as the next chancellor of the Minnesota State system, the system has identified three finalists for an interim president position to lead WSU next school year. The finalists are Scott Ellinghuysen, WSU’s vice president for finance and administration; Kenneth Janz, WSU’s associate vice president for academic affairs; and Denise McDowell, WSU’s vice president for enrollment management and student life. Later, the system will search for a permanent president for the university.
According to Minnesota State Director of Communications and Media Doug Anderson, an interim president would serve from August 1 of this year until June 30, 2024. System staff anticipate that the Board of Trustees will name an interim president at its meeting on June 21, he said.
Minnesota State officials also anticipate that the system will start searching for a permanent president in early 2024, Anderson said, with the permanent president’s appointment becoming effective on July 1, 2024.
President of the WSU Faculty Association Patrick Clipsham said, “Scott Olson has been a great leader to the university and an excellent steward of Winona State University over the last decade. And what I’ve always appreciated the most in my opportunities to work with him was his deep commitment to what we call shared governance.” This shared governance happens when faculty, staff, students and the community have an opportunity to not only voice their opinions, he said, but help drive the university’s direction. “So I would say that one of the main things that we are hoping for, that the faculty and the faculty association would be hoping for, is to continue to have a president who will emphasize the importance of this shared governance,” he said.
Faculty members hope for the university’s next leaders to understand academia, as well, Clipsham said, and support faculty members being able to determine their own research and control what and how they teach.
“… I hope that the next president will understand Winona State University’s distinctive role in the Minnesota State system and will value this unique identity, in the same way that President Olson always has,” Clipsham said.
In reflecting on working with Olson, Clipsham said Olson was eager to hear many people’s voices and take their concerns into account to determine solutions to problems that would work for as many as possible. “I’ve really appreciated the sincerity with which he’s approached conversations that we’ve had and our attempts to problem solve together,” Clipsham said. “His disposition in general has been to bring every single person who is affected by his decisions to the table to hear them out and try to find answers to questions that will actually be genuinely responsive to what they care about.”
